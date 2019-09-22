India Vs South Africa Live Score, 3rd T20I Match in Bangalore: Brilliant De Kock, Bavuma Help Proteas to 9-Wicket Win

That's it then! South Africa knock it around in Krunal Pandya's final over to level scores, before Temba Bavuma gets the winning runs by smashing it over long on for a maximum! South Africa have won by 9 wickets and the series ends tied at 1-1.
Big over for South Africa once again. Krunal proving to be easy to pick for De Kock who plundered 12 runs out of 14 from that over. SA are 127/1 after 15 overs and need just 8 runs to wrap this up.
SIX! Krunal Pandya puts it right into the slot once again and De Kock has absolutely murdered that! Straight over midwicket for his fifth maximum of the day!
Four! Krunal Pandya comes in at the other end and it's over pitched to De Kock who goes down on one knee and lifts it over cover for a four.
SIX and Four! Quinton De Kock is just making a mockery of the Indian bowlers now. Hardik Pandya bowls a short one and has been duly clobbered into the crowd. That's followed up by a short one outside off and that's in the arc for De Kock. Smacked away to longon for four more.
Four & Four! Saini bowls it fast and in the arc outside the off stump for Temba Bavuma who has smacked it away to the fence. The crowd is silent. Saini then bowls a full toss on the legs and Bavuma has flicked it away for another boundary. Rohit Sharma in the slips is unhappy. SA are 96/1 after 12 overs. Ten runs from that Saini over.
Four! Another slower one from Hardik, but De Kock has read that and lofted him over the cover fielders for another boundary! Inside out to bring up a well deserved half-century for him. SA are 86/1 after 11 overs.
Four! Hardik bowls down the legside and De Kock sends it flying to the fine leg fence. Excellent batting from the South African skipper.
WICKET! The change in bowling has worked. Hardik Pandya comes in and bowls a slower bouncer which Hendricks looks to pull over mid-on, but captain Kohli with a superb diving effort completes the catch. Is this where the momentum swings? SA lose their first.
SIX! Quinton De Kock is on fire here! Sundar tries to follow the left hander who has clubbed him into the cow corner for a maximum! De Kock's in a hurry!
Four! Flat outside off stump by Krunal Pandya and Hendricks has carved it through cover for four runs. Shreyas Iyer almost saving it but was in contact with the boundary when he fielded the ball.
Four! Hendricks likes the ball coming onto the bat and Sundar's given him yet another long hop. Boundary to deep square leg with a crunching pull shot.
Four! Fast and short and Hendricks pulls emphatically to midwicket for a boundary. Fantastic shot!
SIX! Quinton De Kock is a man on a mission over here in Bangalore. Short of length from Saini and De Kock has once again pulled it away for a maximum, and this time it's bigger.
SIX! Navdeep Saini comes into the attack and it's back of a length at De Kock who obliges with a pull that lands straight in the crowd.
Chahar is also clocking speeds of high 130 kmphs. Hendricks picked him off a for a single to start the over with before De Kock was cut in half with a peach of a delivery. It almost took the inside edge on it;s way to the keeper. Two singles of the first five balls, before he strayed in line and presented Hendricks with a chance to slap him through the offside. Hendricks did exactly that and found the boundary. SA are 19/0 after 4 overs.
FOUR! Over pitched by Sundar to De Kock and the South African skipper did not need a second invite to pull out the cover drive. Second boundary for him.
Chahar is also clocking speeds of high 130 kmphs. Hendricks picked him off a for a single to start the over with before De Kock was cut in half with a peach of a delivery. It almost took the inside edge on it;s way to the keeper. Two singles of the first five balls, before he strayed in line and presented Hendricks with a chance to slap him through the offside. Hendricks did exactly that and found the boundary. SA are 19/0 after 4 overs.
Virat Kohli and India will have to go back to the drawing board and iron their flaws before the next set of T20Is come around.
Jadeja rushes through with his over at the other end and both De Kock and Bavuma are fine with another quiet over. Just the four singles. The Proteas are now one hit away with De Kock on strike.
Big over for South Africa once again. Krunal proving to be easy to pick for De Kock who plundered 12 runs out of 14 from that over. SA are 127/1 after 15 overs and need just 8 runs to wrap this up.
SIX! Krunal Pandya puts it right into the slot once again and De Kock has absolutely murdered that! Straight over midwicket for his fifth maximum of the day!
Four! Krunal Pandya comes in at the other end and it's over pitched to De Kock who goes down on one knee and lifts it over cover for a four.
Kohli has finally turned to Ravindra Jadeja and it's probably way too late. De Kock and Bavuma handle the over with ease and manage four runs to take the score to 113/1. Six overs to go.
This is a day that the Indian team will want to forget. No one has turned up with the goods and SA are cruising towards the finish line. De Kock in charge with SA 109/1 after 13 overs. 26 runs needed from 7 overs now.
SIX and Four! Quinton De Kock is just making a mockery of the Indian bowlers now. Hardik Pandya bowls a short one and has been duly clobbered into the crowd. That's followed up by a short one outside off and that's in the arc for De Kock. Smacked away to longon for four more.
Four & Four! Saini bowls it fast and in the arc outside the off stump for Temba Bavuma who has smacked it away to the fence. The crowd is silent. Saini then bowls a full toss on the legs and Bavuma has flicked it away for another boundary. Rohit Sharma in the slips is unhappy. SA are 96/1 after 12 overs. Ten runs from that Saini over.
Four! Another slower one from Hardik, but De Kock has read that and lofted him over the cover fielders for another boundary! Inside out to bring up a well deserved half-century for him. SA are 86/1 after 11 overs.
Four! Hardik bowls down the legside and De Kock sends it flying to the fine leg fence. Excellent batting from the South African skipper.
WICKET! The change in bowling has worked. Hardik Pandya comes in and bowls a slower bouncer which Hendricks looks to pull over mid-on, but captain Kohli with a superb diving effort completes the catch. Is this where the momentum swings? SA lose their first.
No boundaries no problem for South Africa. Krunal's second over has less fireworks with Hendricks and De Kock picking him off for six easy singles around the wicket. SA are 76/0 after 10 overs.
9 overs down in the South African innings and they are cruising with the score at 70/0. Hendricks and De Kock have been watchful and have taken full advantage of the bad balls which have been on offer from India. Just the turning of the tide that the doctor ordered for the visitors.
SIX! Quinton De Kock is on fire here! Sundar tries to follow the left hander who has clubbed him into the cow corner for a maximum! De Kock's in a hurry!
Big over once again for South Africa that all began with the Hendricks boundary to cover. Both Hendricks and De Kock then work Krunal around and make that a big 11 run over. What did not help India was the wide and then the extra ball going for two more runs. SA are 60/0 after 8 overs.
Four! Flat outside off stump by Krunal Pandya and Hendricks has carved it through cover for four runs. Shreyas Iyer almost saving it but was in contact with the boundary when he fielded the ball.
Not a bad comeback in the over by Sundar after he was hammered for a boundary to start with. Just the two more singles for Hendricks and De Kock. SA are 49/0 after 7 overs and are cruising in their chase of 135.
Four! Hendricks likes the ball coming onto the bat and Sundar's given him yet another long hop. Boundary to deep square leg with a crunching pull shot.
That's another good over for the Proteas who are looking like they will make short work of this chase. Four singles and a wide along with that boundary for them. Chahar had a tame lbw shout too against Hendricks and Kohli decided to take a review which did not go the way India would have wanted. SA are 43/0 after 6 overs.
Four! Fast and short and Hendricks pulls emphatically to midwicket for a boundary. Fantastic shot!
End of Saini's terrible first over. De Kock took to him like fish takes to water and clobbered him at the first possible chance. Hendricks and De Kock added three more in the form of singles to take the score to 34/0 after 5 overs.
SIX! Quinton De Kock is a man on a mission over here in Bangalore. Short of length from Saini and De Kock has once again pulled it away for a maximum, and this time it's bigger.
SIX! Navdeep Saini comes into the attack and it's back of a length at De Kock who obliges with a pull that lands straight in the crowd.
Chahar is also clocking speeds of high 130 kmphs. Hendricks picked him off a for a single to start the over with before De Kock was cut in half with a peach of a delivery. It almost took the inside edge on it;s way to the keeper. Two singles of the first five balls, before he strayed in line and presented Hendricks with a chance to slap him through the offside. Hendricks did exactly that and found the boundary. SA are 19/0 after 4 overs.
Sundar is not getting the purchase that Virat Kohli and India would have liked. And while the spin is troubling Hendricks a little, De Kock seems to have gotten the measure of Sundar and is playing him with relative ease. SA are 13/0 after 3 overs.
FOUR! Over pitched by Sundar to De Kock and the South African skipper did not need a second invite to pull out the cover drive. Second boundary for him.
Chahar is a smart bowler and has shown that once again. Fantastic first over from him where he beats Hendricks' bat and keeps him at that end too. Just the one run and almost an edge to the keeper. Good over from Chahar. SA are 7/0 after 2 overs.
Sundar completes the first over which is a tidy one other than the boundary De Kock picked up off him. Just the two more runs but Hendricks and De Kock, going by the first over, are not being troubled by the spinner early on. SA are 6/0. Deepak Chahar to bowl the second over.
India Vs South Africa Live Score, 3rd T20I Match in Bangalore: Brilliant De Kock, Bavuma Help Proteas to 9-Wicket Win
CONCLUDED
IND vs SA Cricket Scorecard (T20)
3rd T20I T20, M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 22 September, 2019
India
134/9
(20.0) RR 6.7
South Africa
140/1
(16.5) RR 8.31
Virat Kohli and India will have to go back to the drawing board and iron their flaws before the next set of T20Is come around.
Jadeja rushes through with his over at the other end and both De Kock and Bavuma are fine with another quiet over. Just the four singles. The Proteas are now one hit away with De Kock on strike.
Big over for South Africa once again. Krunal proving to be easy to pick for De Kock who plundered 12 runs out of 14 from that over. SA are 127/1 after 15 overs and need just 8 runs to wrap this up.
SIX! Krunal Pandya puts it right into the slot once again and De Kock has absolutely murdered that! Straight over midwicket for his fifth maximum of the day!
Four! Krunal Pandya comes in at the other end and it's over pitched to De Kock who goes down on one knee and lifts it over cover for a four.
Kohli has finally turned to Ravindra Jadeja and it's probably way too late. De Kock and Bavuma handle the over with ease and manage four runs to take the score to 113/1. Six overs to go.
This is a day that the Indian team will want to forget. No one has turned up with the goods and SA are cruising towards the finish line. De Kock in charge with SA 109/1 after 13 overs. 26 runs needed from 7 overs now.
SIX and Four! Quinton De Kock is just making a mockery of the Indian bowlers now. Hardik Pandya bowls a short one and has been duly clobbered into the crowd. That's followed up by a short one outside off and that's in the arc for De Kock. Smacked away to longon for four more.
Four & Four! Saini bowls it fast and in the arc outside the off stump for Temba Bavuma who has smacked it away to the fence. The crowd is silent. Saini then bowls a full toss on the legs and Bavuma has flicked it away for another boundary. Rohit Sharma in the slips is unhappy. SA are 96/1 after 12 overs. Ten runs from that Saini over.
Four! Another slower one from Hardik, but De Kock has read that and lofted him over the cover fielders for another boundary! Inside out to bring up a well deserved half-century for him. SA are 86/1 after 11 overs.
Four! Hardik bowls down the legside and De Kock sends it flying to the fine leg fence. Excellent batting from the South African skipper.
WICKET! The change in bowling has worked. Hardik Pandya comes in and bowls a slower bouncer which Hendricks looks to pull over mid-on, but captain Kohli with a superb diving effort completes the catch. Is this where the momentum swings? SA lose their first.
No boundaries no problem for South Africa. Krunal's second over has less fireworks with Hendricks and De Kock picking him off for six easy singles around the wicket. SA are 76/0 after 10 overs.
9 overs down in the South African innings and they are cruising with the score at 70/0. Hendricks and De Kock have been watchful and have taken full advantage of the bad balls which have been on offer from India. Just the turning of the tide that the doctor ordered for the visitors.
SIX! Quinton De Kock is on fire here! Sundar tries to follow the left hander who has clubbed him into the cow corner for a maximum! De Kock's in a hurry!
Big over once again for South Africa that all began with the Hendricks boundary to cover. Both Hendricks and De Kock then work Krunal around and make that a big 11 run over. What did not help India was the wide and then the extra ball going for two more runs. SA are 60/0 after 8 overs.
Four! Flat outside off stump by Krunal Pandya and Hendricks has carved it through cover for four runs. Shreyas Iyer almost saving it but was in contact with the boundary when he fielded the ball.
Not a bad comeback in the over by Sundar after he was hammered for a boundary to start with. Just the two more singles for Hendricks and De Kock. SA are 49/0 after 7 overs and are cruising in their chase of 135.
Four! Hendricks likes the ball coming onto the bat and Sundar's given him yet another long hop. Boundary to deep square leg with a crunching pull shot.
That's another good over for the Proteas who are looking like they will make short work of this chase. Four singles and a wide along with that boundary for them. Chahar had a tame lbw shout too against Hendricks and Kohli decided to take a review which did not go the way India would have wanted. SA are 43/0 after 6 overs.
Four! Fast and short and Hendricks pulls emphatically to midwicket for a boundary. Fantastic shot!
End of Saini's terrible first over. De Kock took to him like fish takes to water and clobbered him at the first possible chance. Hendricks and De Kock added three more in the form of singles to take the score to 34/0 after 5 overs.
SIX! Quinton De Kock is a man on a mission over here in Bangalore. Short of length from Saini and De Kock has once again pulled it away for a maximum, and this time it's bigger.
SIX! Navdeep Saini comes into the attack and it's back of a length at De Kock who obliges with a pull that lands straight in the crowd.
Chahar is also clocking speeds of high 130 kmphs. Hendricks picked him off a for a single to start the over with before De Kock was cut in half with a peach of a delivery. It almost took the inside edge on it;s way to the keeper. Two singles of the first five balls, before he strayed in line and presented Hendricks with a chance to slap him through the offside. Hendricks did exactly that and found the boundary. SA are 19/0 after 4 overs.
Sundar is not getting the purchase that Virat Kohli and India would have liked. And while the spin is troubling Hendricks a little, De Kock seems to have gotten the measure of Sundar and is playing him with relative ease. SA are 13/0 after 3 overs.
FOUR! Over pitched by Sundar to De Kock and the South African skipper did not need a second invite to pull out the cover drive. Second boundary for him.
Chahar is a smart bowler and has shown that once again. Fantastic first over from him where he beats Hendricks' bat and keeps him at that end too. Just the one run and almost an edge to the keeper. Good over from Chahar. SA are 7/0 after 2 overs.
Sundar completes the first over which is a tidy one other than the boundary De Kock picked up off him. Just the two more runs but Hendricks and De Kock, going by the first over, are not being troubled by the spinner early on. SA are 6/0. Deepak Chahar to bowl the second over.
