India Vs South Africa Live Score, 3rd T20I Match in Bangalore: Virat Kohli Falls for 9

Kohli gone! India are attacking but also losing wickets. Full ball from Rabada, Kohli whips it away high in the air, but didn't get the distance. Phehlukwayo takes a very good catch inches before the rope at deep mid. Very well judged there. India in a bit of trouble.
19:34 (IST)
Dhawan gone! Perishes to his attacking mindset. Charges at Shamsi again but is deceived in the flight, ends up lofting it high towards the off side. Bavuma runs back from cover and takes a very good catch.
19:30 (IST)
Virat Kohli Dropped! Fortuin puts a tough one down off his own bowling. Kohli absolutely smoked it down the ground, and Fortuin couldn't hold on. Tough chance, but could be costsly.
19:25 (IST)
South Africa bring in Tabraiz Shamsi, and Dhawan greets him with a six over long on. QDK sends mid on back and brings in mid off. Dhawan now hits a six over long off! Last over of the Power Play off to an eventful start.
19:10 (IST)
Rohit's fun is short lived. Bowling change works as Hendricks gets him to edge to slip. The left-arm pacer's angle working there, as Rohit defended away from his body without much conviction. India 22/1, Rohit out for 9.
19:09 (IST)
17 runs from that over! Rabada not having the best of starts. But Rohit surely is. He hit two fours in the over, and looks to be in an attacking mood. India 22/0 in 2 overs.
19:00 (IST)
All set for the game. South Africa start with spin. Bjorn Fortuin into the attack bowling to Dhawan. And he starts poorly; first ball dragged down leg stump, Dhawan pulls it wide of short fine leg. Four!
18:32 (IST)
TOSS: India captain Virat Kohli has won the toss and will bat first. "We have some plans in our mind and we want to test our batting unit," Kohli says at the toss. India are playing the same XI
18:26 (IST)
Shaun Pollock and Sunil Gavaskar at the pitch report: The surface looks a lot drier than usual and the sheen is missing, so the ball might grip for the spinners more than normal. The pitch is hard but if the spinners get purchase then batting might be difficult. There are some dark clouds and hopefully they'll stay away.
17:58 (IST)
We are about half an hour away from the all important toss in Bangalore and weather-wise it's been so far so good! The crowd in the Garden City love their boundaries and sixers, will we get to see a whole lot? If Kohli and co have their way, nothing can stop that!
16:58 (IST)
Hello and welcome to the live blog for the third and final T20 between India and South Africa in Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Virat Kohli will be looking for an encore at one of his favourite grounds, while South Africa will be looking to turn the tide on this Sunday evening. Stay tuned, we expect a cracker and let's hope a few prayers can keep the rain away from the game.
19:19 (IST)
India seem intent on attacking. Kohli charges at Phehlukwayo and edges, but it falls short of third man. Dhawan then gets a couple of boundaries, one with an edge to another attacking stroke.
19:05 (IST)
Kagiso Rabada in, and he starts poorly too. First ball wide. Second ball wide for batsman and keeper, resulting in 5 runs! Third ball wide too. All down leg side.
19:02 (IST)
A good comeback from the bowler after the first-ball four. Just another single from the over. Got Rohit in a bit of a trouble with an lbw appeal too, but the ball was going down leg stump.
18:49 (IST)
Interesting decision by India, especially given the venue. It's known to be a chasing ground. More importantly, there's also a bit of rain in the air, which could make life difficult for teams batting first. But that's what India want. Preparation for bigger challenges takes priority over winning this game. Not a bad thing.
18:36 (IST)
One change for South Africa. Beuran Hendricks, the left-arm pacer, comes in for Anrich Nortje. They've gone for some variety over extra pace.
Shikhar Dhawan believes the time is right for youngsters such as Washington Sundar & Deepak Chahar to build their confidence in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup next year. "Washington is bowling really good, giving us the breakthroughs and also choking the batsmen. He has got very good control and variety as well. Even Deepak Chahar, he swings the ball both ways and at the same has pace as well. It is the perfect platform for them to perform and build the confidence for the T20 World Cup," Dhawan said.
17:50 (IST)
Key Battle 4: Rohit Sharma vs Kagiso Rabada
Rohit might have missed out to score big in the second T20I, but he would be itching to make up for the lost opportunity. To do that he will have to tackle the Rabada threat. Though not in the best of the form right, Rabada is one of the best fast bowlers in this generation and will find a way to bounce back. The outcome of this battle could also have a direct effect on the match.
In his rather small career, Deepak, has already managed to make a mark for himself in the T20Is. Be it his 3/4 against the West Indies or 2/22 in the previous match against South Africa, his ability to swing the ball both ways has troubled the batsmen. He will be up against Bavuma, who has been in India for quite some time now to prepare for the series and is aware of the conditions here. With a promotion to No.3, Bavuma would look to tackle the Chahar threat and take his team to a desirable total.
India Vs South Africa Live Score, 3rd T20I Match in Bangalore
3rd T20I, M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 22 September, 2019
18:23 (IST)Kohli means business at the Chinnaswamy!
17:44 (IST)The love him in Bangalore!
