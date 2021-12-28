IND vs SA, 1st Test, Day 3 Live Cricket Score: India Look to Return In Action After a Rainy Day

Live now
India vs South Africa Live Score, Boxing Day Test, Day 3: After the second day was swashed out due to rain, the fans would expect a full day of action in centurion. India will resume the innings on 272 for 3. Vice captain KL Rahul was unbeaten on 122 and was accompanied by Ajinkya Rahane (40).
The opening day of the Boxing Day Test witnessed India getting a spectacular start after opting to bat first. The opening duo Read More
A good news for everyone out there. It has been learned that the sky is clear in Centurion and a beautiful, bright morning. Overall, it’s an excellent forecast for full day’s play.
IND: 272/7 after 90 overs
Rahul: 122*
Mayank: 60 (lbw b Lungi Ngidi)
Pujara: 0 (c Keegan Petersen b Lungi Ngidi)
Kohli: 35 (c Mulder b Lungi Ngidi)
Rahane: 15*
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 3 in Centurion. After a rain-affected day, the fans are eager to witness a full day of play. We expect the same as there is a lot of action remaining in the game. So, stay tuned for all the latest updates.
India vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 3 Live Scorecard and commentary
After Mayank’s dismissal, Rahul added some handy partnerships with skipper Virat Kohli (35) and Ajinkya Rahane (40*) as the hosts posted 272 for 3 at stumps.
On Monday, the play had to be called off without a ball being bowled due to heavy and persistent rain since morning. What started as a drizzle this morning became a steady downpour in the afternoon.
Twice, the rain stopped and umpires decided on inspection but on both occasions just before they were to step out, heavens opened up once again.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here