IND vs SA, 1st Test, Day 3 Live Cricket Score: India Look to Return In Action After a Rainy Day

Read more

of Mayank Agarwal (60) and Rahul kept the home bowlers at bay and went on to stitch a 117-run stand.

India vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 3 Live Scorecard and commentary

After Mayank’s dismissal, Rahul added some handy partnerships with skipper Virat Kohli (35) and Ajinkya Rahane (40*) as the hosts posted 272 for 3 at stumps.

On Monday, the play had to be called off without a ball being bowled due to heavy and persistent rain since morning. What started as a drizzle this morning became a steady downpour in the afternoon.

Twice, the rain stopped and umpires decided on inspection but on both occasions just before they were to step out, heavens opened up once again.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here