IND vs SA Live Cricket Score, 1st Test, Day 4: India Look to Continue Dominance Against Proteas Attack

India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, Boxing Day Test, Day 4: Team India will resume innings on 16/1 with KL Rahul batting on 5 and Shardul Thakur unbeaten on 4. The visitors compensated their batting collapse with an impeccable bowling show on the fourth day to bundle out South Africa for 197. In the second innings, they might have a wicket early, but they still got their best betters intact who can help the team set a Read More
India (1st innings): 327 All-out (Rahul 123, Ngidi 6/71)
South Africa (2nd innings): 197 All-out (Bavuma 52; Shami 5/44)
India (2nd innings): 16/1 (Rahul 5*, Jansen 1/4); Lead by 146 runs
Hello and welcome to the live blog of India vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 4 in centurion. With a 146-run lead, India would look to dominate the hosts and eye setting a big total. But it would be interesting to how the Indian batters would perform against the home pacers, right a day after getting collapse.
India lost and regained control of the first test Tuesday by bouncing back from a batting collapse of seven wickets for 55 runs to bowl South Africa out for 197 on the third day.
That gave Virat Kohli’s team a 130-run first-innings lead. It had stretched that to 146 by reaching 16-1 in its second innings at stumps on a day when 18 wickets fell — all to fast bowlers.
Ngidi finished with 6-71 for his second-best test figures. His best were against India at Centurion in 2018.
Mohammed Shami followed that lead for India, with the seamer stepping up to take 5-44 and reach 200 test wickets. With Shami leading and Shardul Thakur (2-51) supporting, South Africa was dismissed for less than 200 to give India the ascendancy again, and India didn’t even feel the temporary loss to injury of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah (2-16).
The depth and quality of India’s fast-bowling attack — which hasn’t always been the case — may be the defining factor in finally cracking South Africa.
Thakur underlined that by playing a crucial support role with his two wickets. He forced Quinton de Kock to play on for 34 to break a 72-run partnership with Bavuma and send back South Africa’s most dangerous player.
