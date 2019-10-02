India vs South Africa Live Score, First Test Day 1 at Visakhapatnam: India Win Toss, Choose To Bat First

India have won the toss and chosen to bat first - exactly what they wanted. South African captain Faf du Plessis says he would have done the same had he won the toss, calling it a "pretty obvious" decision. It should be a good morning of Test match cricket, as du Plessis looks to mentor the "next Dale Steyns and Hashim Amlas", as he said during the post-toss chat.
08:58 (IST)
The pitch should be a good one to bat on on the first day. However, like most modern wickets, there are a few cracks that will open up as the sun beats down on the surface, which is when the spinners can come into action. The ball is likely to grip a lot more starting day 2. It has all the makings of a great Test pitch, and if the weather permits, we should have action across all the days in the match.
08:54 (IST)
Rohit has only played in 27 Tests for India since making his debut in the format way back in 2013. And with captain Virat Kohli having given Sharma his public backing at getting another shot in an unfamiliar role, it would no doubt go a long way in giving him the confidence to take the challenge on.
08:50 (IST)
Here's a few shots from the official photoshoot at the onset of the series, as the Indian players don the new numbered jerseys at home for the first time.
All eyes will be on Rohit Sharma as he looks set to open the innings for India in Test cricket. His ODI career completely transformed when he started opening the innings for India in ODIs, and if India happen to bat first in the match, it presents the hit-man with an immediate opportunity to announce his arrival at the top of the order in the format.
08:28 (IST)
Talking of home comforts, this is India's first home Test match in almost a year. The last Test India played at home was against West Indies in October 2018, and since then, India's Test record is impressive - Played six matches, lost one, and drawn one.
08:06 (IST)
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first Test match between India and South Africa from Visakhapatnam, as India's home season gets underway! It's been a long few months on the road for the Indian team, and getting back to home comforts is always a good feeling, isn't it? Standing in the other corner are the Proteas, who can never be underestimated. This has all the makings of a cracking encounter, so let's get started!
