Match 8:SA VS IND

SA
IND

The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Wed, 05 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 9:BAN VS NZ

BAN
NZ

The Oval, London

Wed, 05 Jun, 2019 18:00 IST

Match 10:AUS VS WI

AUS
WI

Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Thu, 06 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 11:PAK VS SL

PAK
SL

County Ground, Bristol

Fri, 07 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

India vs South Africa Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match at Southampton: Eyes on Playing XI as Toss Approaches

June 5, 2019, 1:58 PM IST

  12:43 (IST)

    Hello everyone and welcome to our live blog, the day everyone has been eagerly awaiting is finally here! India kick start their World Cup campaign today as Virat Kohli and co. face South Africa. The Proteas have already played twice and lost twice, and will be desperate for a win. We should be in for an exciting encounter here!

13:57 (IST)

Rabada’s opinion appears to have been recently formed, as recently as the last IPL match he played. There, Rabada noted Kohli “can’t take the abuse,” when it’s given back to him. What better way to ensure there is plenty of talk when the two teams meet in Southampton, where there should be a separate scoreboard to keep track of how many words are said and which ones provoke the most heated response. Let’s be honest, both Kohli and Rabada will be among the top-scorers.

13:54 (IST)

This World Cup is finally warming up. After the hosts said hello with a big win in the opener, one-way traffic flowed for three games before the subcontinent showed up through Bangladesh and Pakistan, a match late but here nonetheless. Now the stage is set for the first proper fisticuffs and its about time.

South Africa, staggering in from two drunken days out in London, have sobered up enough for their premier paceman, Kagiso Rabada, to spit at the face of the team that even the English and even the Australians (deep down) think will win this tournament: India. In an interview done several weeks ago, Rabada called Indian captain Virat Kohli “phenomenal,” but labelled some of his reactions as “immature,” and “angry,” and as behaviour he just doesn’t get. Kohli will have the chance to explain at the Rose Bowl but despite the name, there is expected to be no love lost.

"Look, when you perform and you perform for a long time expectations are always there and I sort of understood how to go along with the expectations," he explained. "You don't go out there to prove anything to anyone, which is a fact, but you have to accept that expectations are going to be there.

"When I walk out to bat, come down the stairs, people will say we need a hundred and all those kind of things will happen. So, for me, that's just a part of the process now. It's not something that I don't want to hear, or something that I think people should not tell me because when you do well, people obviously want to see you do well again and again because they want to see the team win.

"So my focus is on if I'm in a position to be able to do that again, but more importantly make the team win, that will be my goal. And if it takes a 100 runs, 150, 50, 60, 70, 40, whatever it is, I'm ready to do that. That's the frame of mind I'm going to be in."

"2011, 2015, similar kind of butterflies in the stomach. Even when you walk into play in a Test match and you walk in at 10-2 you have the same butterflies in the stomach, so that is a very consistent factor and when that starts going down, you know what comes next. I'm glad it's gone on and it is going on and I'm feeling excited, anticipation and a bit of nerves as well which is always good for any sportsman to have, so it's pretty similar to the past."

There might be no 'big stage' for Kohli the individual, but it's not the same for the outside world. He might not agree, but for everyone else outside and with good reason, Kohli is India and India is Kohli. A World Cup might be just another game for him, but for the rest of the country, a World Cup is, well, a World Cup.

"Honestly, for me, I have this feeling before every game that I play. Honestly, I can't differentiate. Yes, if you just say the word 'World Cup', it brings a different kind of feeling to your mind and heart," he said.
"I don't think - apart from that when you step on to the field - as a cricketer, you really don't think like you are stepping into a World Cup game. Eventually, you go and play the game of cricket and that excitement and anticipation and a bit of nerves is the right combination that I have always had before every game that I play.

Kohli has played 17 World Cup matches for 587 runs, averaging 41.92. It's a more than decent record, made to look small only by a career average of close to 60. He has played only two World Cups, began both with centuries before tapering off a little. That could change this time. Kohli's record in World T20s and Champions Trophies, and other marquee clashes across formats, suggest the big stage is definitely not a hindrance for Kohli. That is because there is no such thing as big stage in his mind. A World Cup game against South Africa is the same as, say, a bilateral ODI against Ireland. Still doesn't make sense? Here's Kohli himself explaining how he feels ahead of the big World Cup game.

Unless something dramatic changes in the future, Kohli will have all the records in the one-day game by the time he retires. He's just 30, and has 10843 runs with 41 centuries. Sachin Tendulkar's tally of 49 ODI tons is the first major record in danger. It's highly likely that Kohli would overtake his idol on that count by the end of the year. He could take significant steps in that direction this World Cup, where he'll play at least nine matches. It's pointless to debate who the better batsman is based on stats. But if there is one leaf from the Tendulkar book that India would want Kohli to borrow, it's the one on World Cups. Tendulkar has scored a record 2278 runs from 45 matches across six World Cups at an average of 56.95, 12 more than his career average. He dominated three World Cups; he was the highest run-scorer in 1996 and 2003, and the second-highest in 2011 when India won.

Eight years on, he's at the forefront of India's campaign in every way possible. Captain. Best batsman. Biggest name and brand, biggest crowd puller. Expect Kohli to be more emotional, and animated, than ever.
"It is a matter of great pride for me honestly. Playing the 2015 World Cup, I never imagined this day because a World Cup is too far off to think or predict anything," he said. "I think I'm just feeling grateful that I'm in this position to have the opportunity to lead my country in a tournament like the World Cup.
"It's always going to be a time to remember and a very special feeling so I'm really looking forward to the challenge. It is a different kind of responsibility. You need to be able to absorb a lot more. So I think from that point of view it's something that is really exciting me to have this kind of a challenge at this stage in my career."

Sample these words, to a YouTube channel last year, summing up Kohli's emotions after the 2011 victory.
"Honestly, I didn't feel as emotional as the other guys because it was my first World Cup. I saw the emotions in the guys that hadn't won it for five World Cups. Sachin hadn't done it, Bhajji, Yuvi, Zak were all emotional. MS was emotional because he led his idols to a World Cup. I didn't have any of those emotions. I pushed myself to (cry) because everyone was crying. I don't want to look the odd one out."
Eight years on, he's at the forefront of India's campaign in every way possible. Captain. Best batsman. Biggest name and brand, biggest crowd puller. Expect Kohli to be more emotional, and animated, than ever.

Virat Kohli's response to an unrelated question in the press conference ahead of India's World Cup opener in Southampton betrays his mindset. Kohli was speaking for his team, but it might well be about just himself. It's been a long wait, and he can't wait to get going. It's Kohli's third World Cup. He has already been a part of victorious sides in a World Cup and Champions Trophy. He has even led his side to an Under-19 World Cup win. But none of those, not even the 2011 World Cup win, is likely to be as special as this one for Kohli.

Hello everyone and welcome to our live blog, the day everyone has been eagerly awaiting is finally here! India kick start their World Cup campaign today as Virat Kohli and co. face South Africa. The Proteas have already played twice and lost twice, and will be desperate for a win. We should be in for an exciting encounter here!

India vs South Africa Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match at Southampton: Eyes on Playing XI as Toss Approaches

India vs South Africa Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Ind vs SA Match at Southampton Latest Updates: The toss is scheduled to happen at 2.30 PM IST.

India vs South Africa in the ICC World Cup 2019 on June 5 (Wednesday) will be broadcast on the Star Sports network and Live streaming will be available on Hotstar. The match will be played at Trent Bridge, Nottingham and will begin at 1500 HRS IST. (IND vs SA live)

India will be looking to register their first points but so will South Africa, who currently occupy the 9th spot in the Points table with two losses in two matches.

PREVIEW: Finally, after what feels like ages, India are set to get off the mark in the World Cup 2019. The wait has been long - their opponents on June 5 in Southampton would be playing their third game - with restlessness increasing every passing day.

While India have been away, sticking to themselves with nothing but training and paintballing to do over the last week or so, the World Cup has gone from spice-less to action-packed in a matter of days. They've seen teams from Asia have a slow start before bouncing back in the last couple of days. It's now time to join the race. The involvement of the Indian team and their large fan base will only make the World Cup better.

Their honeymoon period is over, and the immediate challenge looks daunting. India have South Africa, Australia, New Zealand and Pakistan to face in the next 12 days. But India couldn't have asked for a weaker South African unit than this for their World Cup opener. Not many would have expected this, but South Africa have arrived at Southampton having lost two in two. It included a loss to Bangladesh, where they looked quite listless despite the margin of defeat being just 21 runs.

What's worse, they've lost the heart of their bowling attack to injuries. Lungi Ngidi isn't fit for the the India game, and Dale Steyn has been ruled out of the entire tournament. His replacement Beuran Hendricks arrives in England only on Wednesday, and is unlikely to get going straightaway. When the tournament began, South Africa's pace attack was felt to be their X factor. Now, they have only 14 players to choose from with only one genuine pacer in Kagiso Rabada.

While South Africa have a plethora of problems to deal with, India have to be wary of the starters' nerves. Kohli said playing late was an advantage as the side could gather crucial pointers, but the long wait could have also led to restlessness. India have to get their combination right as quickly as possible, for they begin the tournament with a string of tough games.

India have identified their best batting line up, with KL Rahul all set to take up the No. 4 slot. Kedar Jadhav is fully fit too, and he is the most likely to take the No. 6 slot unless India take precautionary measures considering it's a long tournament. If that happens, India could go with Vijay Shankar considering he's the sixth bowling option.

India's bigger selection conundrum will be around their bowling unit. Given their success in South Africa last year, and South Africa's performance against Bangladesh in the previous game, it's almost a guarantee that India will play the wrist spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav. Kuldeep's form in IPL was poor, but Kohli brushed aside fears saying the IPL has no relevance to a 50-over contest.

Ravindra Jadeja had a good outing in the warm-up games but it's unlikely India will play with three spinners considering the conditions. A day before the game, the Ageas Bowl saw plenty of rain with temperatures hovering around 10 degrees and the sun hardly visible. There was no grass on the wicket though, which could mean plenty of runs unless overhead conditions have a say.

The downpour cut short India's last minute preparation plans, as the likes of Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan and Kedar Jadhav who had come for an optional session were forced to return. The chilly weather and overcast conditions - scattered rain is forecast for match day - will mean India will begin with Bhuvneshwar Kumar over Mohammed Shami. It also strengthens the lower order batting, especially if Jadeja is absent.

If at all there is one good news coming from the South African camp, it's the return of Hashim Amla. A blow to the head by Jofra Archer forced Amla out of the Bangladesh game, but he has been cleared to play against India. He will get back to the top of the order, pushing Aiden Markram down and David Miller out. Dwaine Pretorius is set to take Ngidi's place. The bowling might be weakened, but India can hardly take the batting lightly as South Africa are set to bat till No. 9.

South Africa's batting and bowling were inadequate in the first two games, but surprisingly, their fielding has been below par too. That's the area they worked on the most on match-eve.

Irrespective of South Africa's current plight, India have had the better of their opponent in recent times. The last time the two sides faced each other, India thrashed South Africa 5-1 away from home. History might count for little, but India also emerged victorious in the last three 50-over ICC events meetings - the Champions Trophies of 2013 and 2017 and the World Cup 2015.

South Africa have their sternest of tests beginning Wednesday. Du Plessis spoke about the need to ensure they don't get into a 'self-pity' zone, putting the onus on the leadership group to get the six wins they're targeting. Two losses, losing players to injuries and facing one of the tournament favourites in the third game is hardly the ideal start to their campaign. But who knows, it could be better than beginning well and then going bust later.

Probable XIs

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (capt), KL Rahul, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Hashim Amla, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis (capt), Rassie van der Dussen, JP Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir.

