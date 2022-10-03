India vs South Africa Live Streaming Cricket: When and Where to Watch IND vs SA Third T20I Live Coverage on Live TV Online

After winning the first two T20Is against South Africa, Team India will be determined to extend their four-match winning streak and secure a whitewash in the series. The third and final T20I is scheduled to be played on Tuesday at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

ALSO READ | IND vs SA: Virat Kohli Rested, Won’t Travel to Indore For The 3rd T20I – Report

A victory in the final match may not help South Africa in changing the outcome of the series but it will certainly provide the Proteas a much-needed confidence ahead of the T20 World Cup.

South Africa batting performed miserably in the opening match and could only manage to post a total of 106. The Temba Bavuma-led side eventually had to endure an eight-wicket defeat in the contest.

The visitors improved their batting in the next encounter but it was not enough to level the series. Batting first, India had posted a mammoth total of 237. South Africa’s David Miller scored an unbeaten century but his sublime batting proved to be inconsequential as the Proteas could manage to reach 221 in 20 overs.

Ahead of Tuesday’s third T20I match between India and South Africa; here is all you need to know:

What date third T20I match between India and South Africa will be played?

The third T20I match between India and South Africa will take place on October 4, Tuesday.

Where will the third T20I match India vs South Africa be played?

The third T20I match between India and South Africa will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

What time will the third T20I match India vs South Africa begin?

The third T20I match between India and South Africa will begin at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs South Africa third T20I match?

India vs South Africa third T20I match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs South Africa third T20I match?

India vs South Africa third T20I match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.



India vs South Africa Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Chahar, Arshhdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed/Mohammed Siraj

South Africa Predicted Starting Line-up: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here