India vs South Africa Live Streaming Cricket: When and Where to Watch India vs SA 1st T20I Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

India is set to clash against South Africa in five-match T20I series beginning on June 9 at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium. With the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah being rested after the hectic IPL schedule, the Indian side is ready with some fresh faces and a new captain in Rishabh Pant.

The wicketkeeper batter was tasked to lead the side after stand-in captain, KL Rahul, was ruled out of the series due to a groin injury.

South Africa, on the other hand, will also benefit from its star players’ participation in IPL 2022. The side will be hoping to make the most of David Miller’s form as he changes his Gujarat Titans jersey for the South African colours.

India come into the contest with the confidence of an impressive clean sweep against the West Indies in their last international outing. The form of Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik will boost India’s chances in the series. While the pace unit looks a bit inexperienced with Bumrah and Deepak Chahar missing out, India has some exciting replacements ready to make their debut in the blue jersey. Punjab Kings’ Arshdeep Singh and Sunrisers Hyderbad’s Umran Malik have been named in the squad as a reward for their form in the IPL.

South Africa has a full-strength squad with skipper Temba Bavuma leading the charge. The presence of Kagiso Rabada, Quinton de Kock, Anrich Nortje and Aiden Markram gives South Africa a core that can lead them to triumph.

Ahead of today’s 1st T20I match between India and South Africa; here is all you need to know:

What date T20I Series match between India (IND) and South Africa (SA) will be played?

The 1st T20I Series match between India and South Africa will take place on June 9, Thursday.

Where will the T20I Series match India (IND) vs South Africa (SA) be played?

The match between India and South Africa will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

What time will the T20I Series match India (IND) vs South Africa (SA) begin?

The match between India and South Africa will begin at 7:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India (IND) vs South Africa (SA) match?

India vs South Africa match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India (IND) vs South Africa (SA) match?

India vs South Africa match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

India (IND) vs South Africa (SA) Possible Staring XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Rishabh Pant (c and wk), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal

South Africa Predicted Starting Line-up: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorious, Kagiso Rabada

