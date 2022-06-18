India vs South Africa Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch fifth T20I match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Team India managed to win the penultimate match against South Africa to level the five-match T20I series 2-2. Now the fifth and final match of the series, scheduled to be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, on Sunday, is the crucial decider.

South Africa had kicked off the series on a positive note as they had managed to win the first two matches to take a vital 2-0 lead. Then the Rishabh Pant-led side won back-to-back two matches to script a sensational comeback in the series.

In the fourth match on Friday, batting first the hosts posted a total of 169/6 in 20 overs. Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya (46 runs off 31 balls) and batter Dinesh Karthik (55 runs off 27 balls) displayed amazing batting to help their side in reaching a commanding total.

South Africa, during the run chase, seemed vulnerable from the beginning. The Temba Bavuma-led side could only manage to score 87 runs in 16.5 overs. Indian pacer Avesh Khan picked up four wickets in the match to earn an emphatic 82-run for India.

Ahead of Sunday’s fifth T20I match between India and South Africa; here is all you need to know:

What date fifth T20I match between India and South Africa will be played?

The fifth T20I match between India and South Africa will take place on June 19, Sunday.

Where will the fifth T20I match India vs South Africa be played?

The fifth T20I match between India and South Africa will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

What time will the fifth T20I match India vs South Africa begin?

The fifth T20I match between India and South Africa will begin at 7:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs South Africa match?

India vs South Africa fifth T20I match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs South Africa fifth T20I match?

India vs South Africa fifth T20I match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

India vs South Africa Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (captain and wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

South Africa Predicted Starting Line-up: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Dwaine Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen (wicketkeeper), David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

