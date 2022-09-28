India vs South Africa Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch First T20I Live Coverage

After decimating Australia in T20Is, India will be aiming to replicate a similar show against South Africa in the white-ball series. The Proteas will face India in three T20Is and as many ODIs. The first T20I between India and South Africa will be played on Wednesday at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

Indian batting have offered a formidable show in recent times but bowling has certainly been an area of concern for the team management. Skipper Rohit Sharma also admitted that Team India will have to improve their bowling in death overs.

Indian pace attack, in the T20Is against South Africa, will heavily depend on ace fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah. Veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar and all-rounder Hardik Pandya will not take part in the T20Is due to fitness issues. In their absence, pacers Harshal Patel and Arshdeep Singh will have to produce a better bowling, especially at the death.

Ahead of Wednesday’s first T20I match between India and South Africa; here is all you need to know:

What date first T20I match between India and South Africa will be played?

The first T20I match between India and South Africa will take place on September 28, Wednesday.

Where will the first T20I match India vs South Africa be played?

The first T20I match between India and South Africa will be played at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

What time will the first T20I match India vs South Africa begin?

The first T20I match between India and South Africa will begin at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs South Africa first T20I match?

India vs South Africa first T20I match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs South Africa first T20I match?

India vs South Africa first T20I match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

India vs South Africa Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel

South Africa Predicted Starting Line-up: Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Temba Bavuma (captain), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristian Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Keshav Maharaj

