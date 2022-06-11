India vs South Africa Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch second T20I match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Indian team’s dream of winning record 13 consecutive T20I matches shattered after the hosts endured a seven-wicket defeat against South Africa on Thursday. The Rishabh Pant-led side will aim to script a comeback in the five-match series as the two teams are set to face each other in the second T20I on Sunday (June 12). The second T20I match is scheduled to be played at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

Batting first, the Men in Blue posted a solid total of 211/4 in the first T20I. Indian batter Ishan Kishan (76 runs off 48 balls) emerged as his side’s highest run scorer in the match.

The Proteas failed to kick off their run chase on a positive note after their skipper Temba Bavuma (10 runs off eight balls) went back to the dressing room in the third over of the innings. Later, Rassie van der Dussen (75 not out off 46 balls) and David Miller (64 not out off 31 balls) put up a solid partnership of 131 runs to help their side in reaching the target with five balls remaining.

Notably, this was also South Africa’s highest run chase in T20I cricket. Their previous highest run chase had appeared back in the 2007 T20 World Cup against West Indies, where they chased down 206 runs.

Ahead of Sunday’s second T20I match between India and South Africa; here is all you need to know:

What date Second T20I match between India and South Africa will be played?

The Second T20I match between India and South Africa will take place on June 12, Sunday.

Where will the Second T20I match India vs South Africa be played?

The second T20I match between India and South Africa will be played at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

What time will the second T20I match India vs South Africa begin?

The second T20I match between India and South Africa will begin at 7:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs South Africa match?

India vs South Africa match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs South Africa match?

India vs South Africa match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

India vs South Africa Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (captain and wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal

South Africa Predicted Starting Line-up: Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Temba Bavuma (captain), Dwaine Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

