India vs South Africa Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch T20 World Cup match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

India will be aiming for their third T20 World Cup victory when they play against South Africa on Sunday. The T20 World Cup match between India and South Africa is slated to be played at the Perth Stadium.

Indian batters have so far done an impressive job in the first two matches but they are expected to face a stern test while tackling the vicious South African pace attack on Sunday.

The Proteas bundled out Bangladesh for a paltry total of 101 in their last Super 12 fixture. Pacer Anrich Nortje scalped four wickets in the game to earn a comfortable 104-run victory for South Africa.

After outclassing Pakistan and Netherlands, the Rohit Sharma-led side are expected to opt for the same playing eleven against South Africa.

Ahead of Sunday’s T20 World Cup match between India and South Africa; here is all you need to know:

What date T20 World Cup match between India and South Africa will be played?

The T20 World Cup match between India and South Africa will take place on October 30, Sunday.

Where will the T20 World Cup match India vs South Africa be played?

The T20 World Cup match between India and South Africa will be played at the Perth Stadium.

What time will the T20 World Cup match India vs South Africa begin?

The T20 World Cup match between India and South Africa will begin at 4:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs South Africa T20 World Cup match?

India vs South Africa T20 World Cup match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs South Africa T20 World Cup match?

India vs South Africa T20 World Cup match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

India vs South Africa Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh

South Africa Predicted Starting Line-up: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Tristan Stubbs, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

