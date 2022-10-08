India vs South Africa 2022, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: How to Watch IND vs SA Coverage on TV And Online

India’s lost against South Africa in the first ODI. Without their big guns, who are in Australia for the T20 World Cup, India struggled to keep up with the quality of the full-strength South African squad in all three departments. Skipper Shikhar Dhawan will be looking to inspire his side to script a comeback in the second ODI of the series slated for Sunday, October 9, in Ranchi.

Though India did not have much at stake, the South Africans had to accumulate points for the World Cup Super League. The visitors bagged 10 crucial points after thumping India by 9 runs.

An unbeaten fifth-wicket stand of 139 off 106 balls between the in-form Heinrich Klaasen and the David Miller led the Proteas to a total of 249. Another brilliant bowling performance from South Africa’s pace attack in the initial overs reduced India to 51 for 4 in 18 overs, which proved vital for their victory.

India had positives in the game as Sanju Samson and Shreyas Iyer notched up half-centuries to give the hosts some hope in the chase. A well-compiled innings of 86 runs from Samson went in vain as India failed to reach the target.Samson let his batting do the talking after being snubbed from the T20 World Cup squad.

Will India level the series on Sunday or will the visitors add insult to injury?

Ahead of Sunday’s second ODI match between India and South Africa; here is all you need to know:

When will the second ODI match between India and South Africa be played?

The second ODI match between India and South Africa will take place on October 9, Sunday.

Where will the second ODI match between India and South Africa be played?

The second ODI match between India and South Africa will be played at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi.

What time will the second ODI match between India and South Africa begin?

The second ODI match between India and South Africa will begin at 1:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs South Africa second ODI match?

India vs South Africa second ODI match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs South Africa second ODI match?

India vs South Africa second ODI match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

India vs South Africa Possible XIs

India Predicted Line-up: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rajat Patidar, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav

South Africa Predicted Line-up: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), David Miller, Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

