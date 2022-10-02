India vs South Africa Live Cricket Streaming, 2nd T20I: How to Watch IND vs SA 2022 Coverage on TV And Online

Team India will aiming to win the second T20I against South Africa and close out the three-match series. The second T20I between India and South Africa will be played on Sunday at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

Arshdeep Singh exhibited a tremendous show to earn an eight-wicket victory for his side. The young pacer picked up three wickets in the game and conceded 32 runs after completing his four overs. Batting first, the Proteas could only manage to register a paltry total of 106/8.

Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul stitched a solid partnership of 93 to reach the target with 20 balls to spare.

The third and final match of the series is slated to be played on Friday in Indore.

Ahead of Sunday’s second T20I match between India and South Africa; here is all you need to know:

When 2nd T20I match between India (IND) and South Africa (SA) will be played?

The second T20I match between India and South Africa will take place on September 2, Sunday.

Where will the second T20I match India (IND) vs South Africa (SA) be played?

The second T20I match between India and South Africa will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

What time will the second T20I match India (IND) vs South Africa (SA) begin?

The second T20I match between India and South Africa will begin at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India (IND) vs South Africa (SA) second T20I match?

India vs South Africa second T20I match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India (IND) vs South Africa (SA) second T20I match?

India vs South Africa second T20I match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

India (IND) vs South Africa (SA) Possible XIs

India Predicted Line-up: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar

South Africa Predicted Line-up: Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Temba Bavuma (captain), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristian Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje

