India vs South Africa | Looking to Take My Game Forward Now: Rohit Sharma

India opener Rohit Sharma, who was named Man of the Series after India completed a 3-0 series whitewash over South Africa on Tuesday (October 22), said he is looking to build on his Test career in his new role.

Cricketnext Staff |October 22, 2019, 10:44 AM IST
"I'm thankful for the opportunity to the management for that opening slot. I can take a lot of positives about how to counter the new ball,” Rohit said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

“The new ball is always a threat, and to be able to counter that will be a huge positive. I can take my game forward from that.”

Rohit’s double century in the first innings of the third and final Test at Ranchi proved key to India’s win, as they went on to declare at 497-9 before twice bowling out the opposition to register a win by an innings and 202 runs.

The gamble to promote the 30-year old to the top of the order in red-ball cricket – a role he fulfills in limited-overs cricket – paid dividends.

Rohit pinpointed the fact that he doesn’t look to hit too many big shots in the beginning of the innings as one of the reasons for his success.

“Yeah, it (disciplined approach in the start of the innings) something that started in 2013 when I started opening in white-ball cricket. I realised you need some discipline at the start of the innings.

“It's a template to my batting that allows me some success to my batting. I believe that I can do that for the team.

“There are lots of aspects that you need to be mindful of when you're opening. The support of the coach and captain helps.”

Rohit has scored three double hundreds in ODI cricket and would go on to do the same at Ranchi, but refused to be drawn in to any comparisons over his previous 200+ scores.

“Test cricket is a different game. Getting that big score will give confidence moving forward. I always believe that once you are in, it is only mistakes that can get you out.

“We saw how hard it was to counter that new ball, and once you pass that stage, it's all about how you want to pace yourself.

“I kept telling myself I want to be there, I want to get a big score and take my team to a good position."

