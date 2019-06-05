starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 8:SA VS IND

upcoming
SA SA
IND IND

The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Wed, 05 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 9:BAN VS NZ

upcoming
BAN BAN
NZ NZ

The Oval, London

Wed, 05 Jun, 2019 18:00 IST

Match 10:AUS VS WI

upcoming
AUS AUS
WI WI

Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Thu, 06 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 11:PAK VS SL

upcoming
PAK PAK
SL SL

County Ground, Bristol

Fri, 07 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Ngidi & Phehlukwayo Game of Perfect Pairs Ends in Stalemate!

Cricketnext Staff |June 5, 2019, 1:17 PM IST
Ngidi & Phehlukwayo Game of Perfect Pairs Ends in Stalemate!

Young South African cricketers Lungi Ngidi and Andile Phehlukwayo enjoyed a few fun and games, playing a game of ‘Perfect Pairs’ for the official cricket World Cup website. In the game, the cricketers were asked a series of questions about the other person and one with the most correct answers won.

It ended in a stalemate with both Ngidi and Phehlukwayo getting only a couple of answers right. Both Proteas cricketers guess each other’s age right — it was 23.

Ngidi managed to guess what Phehlukwayo would like to be if he was not a cricketer. The paceman guessed correctly, saying the all-rounder wanted to be hockey player.

The other answer that Phehlukwayo guess correctly was Ngidi’s celebrity crush, which was South African actress Paul Thusi. Ngidi on his part guessed the answer wrong, picking Nicki Minaj while Pheklukwayo’s choice was Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson.

Here is the series of questions between the two cricketers:

Q: What’s his favourite movie?

Ngidi: Avengers Endgame

Phehlukwayo: Coach Carter

Q: What’s his biggest fear?

Ngidi: Snakes

Phehlukwayo: Heights

Q. If not a cricketer?

Ngidi: Hockey player

Phehlukwayo: Hockey player

Q. Who is his favourite music artist?

Ngidi: Craig

Phehlukwayo: Chris Brown

Q. Who is his celebrity crush?

Ngidi: Nicki Minaj

Phehlukwayo: Scarlett Johansson

Q. How old is he?

Ngidi: 23

Phehlukwayo: 23

Q: What’s his favourite movie?

Phehlukwayo: Titanic

Ngidi: Undercover Brother

Q: What’s his biggest fear?

Phehlukwayo: Snakes

Ngidi: Heights

Q. If not a cricketer?

Phehlukwayo: Lawyer

Ngidi: Rugby player

Q. Who is his favourite music artist?

Phehlukwayo: Craig

Ngidi: Kwesto

Q. Who is his celebrity crush?

Phehlukwayo: Paul Thusi (South African actress)

Ngidi: Paul Thusi

Andile PhehlukwayoCricket World Cupicc world cup 2019India cricket teamIndia vs South Africalungi ngidiOff The Fieldsouth africa national cricket team
CricketNext

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 8 ODI | Wed, 05 Jun, 2019

IND v SA
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 9 ODI | Wed, 05 Jun, 2019

NZ v BAN
The Oval

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 10 ODI | Thu, 06 Jun, 2019

WI v AUS
Nottingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 11 ODI | Fri, 07 Jun, 2019

SL v PAK
Bristol All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T PTS
1
WI WI
1 1 0 0 2
2
NZ NZ
1 1 0 0 2
3
AUS AUS
1 1 0 0 2
4
ENG ENG
2 1 1 0 2
5
BAN BAN
1 1 0 0 2
6
SL SL
2 1 1 0 2
7
PAK PAK
2 1 1 0 2
8
IND IND
0 0 0 0 0
9
SA SA
2 0 2 0 0
10
AFG AFG
2 0 2 0 0

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more