Ngidi & Phehlukwayo Game of Perfect Pairs Ends in Stalemate!

Young South African cricketers Lungi Ngidi and Andile Phehlukwayo enjoyed a few fun and games, playing a game of ‘Perfect Pairs’ for the official cricket World Cup website. In the game, the cricketers were asked a series of questions about the other person and one with the most correct answers won.
It ended in a stalemate with both Ngidi and Phehlukwayo getting only a couple of answers right. Both Proteas cricketers guess each other’s age right — it was 23.
Ngidi managed to guess what Phehlukwayo would like to be if he was not a cricketer. The paceman guessed correctly, saying the all-rounder wanted to be hockey player.
Who is his celebrity crush?Ngidi: Nicki Minaj ...? Pheklukwayo: Scarlett Johansson! Ngidi: What!?! Never, you lying! This Perfect Pairs round between the two South African youngsters is a laugh riot! 😂 pic.twitter.com/U4bHJ1ilqV— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 5, 2019
The other answer that Phehlukwayo guess correctly was Ngidi’s celebrity crush, which was South African actress Paul Thusi. Ngidi on his part guessed the answer wrong, picking Nicki Minaj while Pheklukwayo’s choice was Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson.
Here is the series of questions between the two cricketers:
Q: What’s his favourite movie?
Ngidi: Avengers Endgame
Phehlukwayo: Coach Carter
Q: What’s his biggest fear?
Ngidi: Snakes
Phehlukwayo: Heights
Q. If not a cricketer?
Ngidi: Hockey player
Phehlukwayo: Hockey player
Q. Who is his favourite music artist?
Ngidi: Craig
Phehlukwayo: Chris Brown
Q. Who is his celebrity crush?
Ngidi: Nicki Minaj
Phehlukwayo: Scarlett Johansson
Q. How old is he?
Ngidi: 23
Phehlukwayo: 23
Phehlukwayo: Titanic
Ngidi: Undercover Brother
Phehlukwayo: Snakes
Ngidi: Heights
Phehlukwayo: Lawyer
Ngidi: Rugby player
Phehlukwayo: Craig
Ngidi: Kwesto
Phehlukwayo: Paul Thusi (South African actress)
Ngidi: Paul Thusi
