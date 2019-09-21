India vs South Africa | M Chinnaswamy Stadium Pitch Report for Third T20I

After Mohali produced an absolute batting paradise, India and South Africa come to the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore for the third and final T20I. India lead the series 1-0 after the first game in Dharamsala was washed out without a ball being bowled.
In Bangalore, both teams will be looking to put their best foot forward on a pitch that has traditionally helped stroke making and allowed for big scores. The smaller boundaries also undoubtedly help the batsmen on a surface as good as the one in Bangalore.
One can expect more of the same on Sunday, when the stadium will be packed with Indian fans hoping for a batting masterclass from the hosts. Virat Kohli absolutely loves playing here as he has shown in the IPL with the Royal Challengers Bangalore and will hope to produce the same kind of brilliance as in Mohali.
However, with rain forecast for Sunday the pitch is likely to be under covers for long periods which could change the nature of the surface and give the bowlers more of a chance.
India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini
South Africa: Quinton de Kock (captain), Rassie van der Dussen (vice-captain), Temba Bavuma, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jon-Jon Smuts.
