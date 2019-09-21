Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

Match 6: AFG VS BAN

live
AFG AFG
BAN BAN

Chattogram

21 Sep, 201918:00 IST

Final: BAN VS AFG

upcoming
BAN BAN
AFG AFG

Mirpur

24 Sep, 201918:00 IST

Match 5: AFG VS ZIM

live
AFG AFG
ZIM ZIM

Chattogram

20 Sep, 201918:00 IST

Final: TBC VS TBC

upcoming
TBC TBC
TBC TBC

Mirpur

24 Sep, 201918:00 IST

India vs South Africa | M Chinnaswamy Stadium Pitch Report for Third T20I

However, with rain forecast for Sunday the pitch is likely to be under covers for long periods which could change the nature of the surface and give the bowlers more of a chance.

Cricketnext Staff |September 21, 2019, 8:38 PM IST
India vs South Africa | M Chinnaswamy Stadium Pitch Report for Third T20I

After Mohali produced an absolute batting paradise, India and South Africa come to the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore for the third and final T20I. India lead the series 1-0 after the first game in Dharamsala was washed out without a ball being bowled.

In Bangalore, both teams will be looking to put their best foot forward on a pitch that has traditionally helped stroke making and allowed for big scores. The smaller boundaries also undoubtedly help the batsmen on a surface as good as the one in Bangalore.

One can expect more of the same on Sunday, when the stadium will be packed with Indian fans hoping for a batting masterclass from the hosts. Virat Kohli absolutely loves playing here as he has shown in the IPL with the Royal Challengers Bangalore and will hope to produce the same kind of brilliance as in Mohali.

However, with rain forecast for Sunday the pitch is likely to be under covers for long periods which could change the nature of the surface and give the bowlers more of a chance.

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (captain), Rassie van der Dussen (vice-captain), Temba Bavuma, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jon-Jon Smuts.

Bangalore pitch reportindia vs south africa 2019M Chinnaswamy Stadium pitch report

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Final T20 | Tue, 24 September, 2019

AFG v BAN
Mirpur

ICC CWC 2019 | Final T20 | Tue, 24 September, 2019

TBC v TBC
Mirpur All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 India 8411 263
4 Australia 5471 261
5 South Africa 4407 259
see more