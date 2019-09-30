India vs South Africa | Markram, Maharaj and Other South African Players to Watch Out for in Tests
India’s home season kicks off with a South African team that is in transition having lost some of their big names in Hashim Amla and Dale Steyn. And the most experienced head in the pack, captain Faf du Plessis has a mountain of a task on hand as he looks to marshal his troops through what is undoubtedly a difficult tour.
India vs South Africa | Markram, Maharaj and Other South African Players to Watch Out for in Tests
India’s home season kicks off with a South African team that is in transition having lost some of their big names in Hashim Amla and Dale Steyn. And the most experienced head in the pack, captain Faf du Plessis has a mountain of a task on hand as he looks to marshal his troops through what is undoubtedly a difficult tour.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | September 26, 2019, 12:25 PM IST
India vs South Africa: Ravi Shastri Vows to Back Rishabh Pant ‘To the Hilt’
Cricketnext Staff | September 24, 2019, 11:12 PM IST
India vs South Africa | Umesh Yadav Replaces Injured Jasprit Bumrah in Test Squad
Cricketnext Staff | September 25, 2019, 9:41 PM IST
India vs South Africa | Exciting Time For Team With New Faces: Markram
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Mon, 30 Sep, 2019
SL v PAKKarachi
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Tue, 01 Oct, 2019
VAN v MALKuala Lumpur KAO
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Tue, 01 Oct, 2019
ZIM v NEPKuala Lumpur KAO
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 02 Oct, 2019
SA v INDVisakhapatnam YSR All Fixtures
Team Rankings