Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

Match 1: SCO VS SIN

upcoming
SCO SCO
SIN SIN

Dubai ICCA

18 Oct, 201911:30 IST

Match 2: HK VS IRE

upcoming
HK HK
IRE IRE

Abu Dhabi

18 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Match 3: KEN VS NED

upcoming
KEN KEN
NED NED

Dubai ICCA

18 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Match 4: UAE VS OMA

upcoming
UAE UAE
OMA OMA

Abu Dhabi

18 Oct, 201921:00 IST

India vs South Africa: Markram Out of Third Test After ‘Lashing Out at Solid Object' and Hurting His Wrist

Out of form South African opener Aiden Markram has been ruled out of the third Test against India after hurting his right wrist during the second game in Pune.

Cricketnext Staff |October 17, 2019, 1:36 PM IST
India vs South Africa: Markram Out of Third Test After ‘Lashing Out at Solid Object' and Hurting His Wrist

Out of form South African opener Aiden Markram has been ruled out of the third Test against India after hurting his right wrist during the second game in Pune.

The injury took place following the opener’s dismissal in the second innings of the match that saw India go on to win by an innings and 137 runs. In a moment of frustration with his own performance, he lashed out at a solid object, resulting in his injury.

Team doctor Hashendra Ramjee confirmed that Markram had broken his wrist bone.

“A CT scan of Aiden Markram’s wrist showed a fracture involving the wrist bones. The medical team has therefore ruled him out of the next Test match against India. Arrangements have been made for him to see a specialist on his return to South Africa for further management of the injury.”

A very disappointed Markram said, “It’s sad to be going home on this note and I completely understand what I’ve done wrong and take full accountability for it. It’s unacceptable in a Proteas environment and to let the team down is what hurts me the most.

“I’ve learned a lot from this and the other players I’m sure, have learned from it as well. We understand in sport that emotions run high and sometimes the frustration gets the better of you as it did for me, but like I said, it’s no excuse. I’ve taken full responsibility for it, I have apologized to the team and hopefully I can make it up to them and the people of South Africa soon.”

Markram came into the Tests with two back-to-back hundreds but had a largely forgettable series. He registered two ducks in the Pune Test and had scores of 5,39 in the Vizag Test.

2019aiden markramindia vs south africa 2019markramsouth africa vs india 2019

Related stories

Mitchell Marsh to Miss Start of Test Summer After Fracture From Punching Wall
Cricketnext Staff | October 15, 2019, 6:27 PM IST

Mitchell Marsh to Miss Start of Test Summer After Fracture From Punching Wall

India vs South Africa | Don't Know If We Can be Put Under More Pressure: Rabada
Cricketnext Staff | October 15, 2019, 8:28 PM IST

India vs South Africa | Don't Know If We Can be Put Under More Pressure: Rabada

Virat Kohli Learning Well From Mistakes as Captain: Shoaib Akhtar
Cricketnext Staff | October 15, 2019, 2:18 PM IST

Virat Kohli Learning Well From Mistakes as Captain: Shoaib Akhtar

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019

SIN v SCO
Dubai ICCA

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019

IRE v HK
Abu Dhabi

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019

NED v KEN
Dubai ICCA

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019

OMA v UAE
Abu Dhabi All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more