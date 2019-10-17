India vs South Africa: Markram Out of Third Test After ‘Lashing Out at Solid Object' and Hurting His Wrist

Out of form South African opener Aiden Markram has been ruled out of the third Test against India after hurting his right wrist during the second game in Pune.
The injury took place following the opener’s dismissal in the second innings of the match that saw India go on to win by an innings and 137 runs. In a moment of frustration with his own performance, he lashed out at a solid object, resulting in his injury.
Team doctor Hashendra Ramjee confirmed that Markram had broken his wrist bone.
“A CT scan of Aiden Markram’s wrist showed a fracture involving the wrist bones. The medical team has therefore ruled him out of the next Test match against India. Arrangements have been made for him to see a specialist on his return to South Africa for further management of the injury.”
A very disappointed Markram said, “It’s sad to be going home on this note and I completely understand what I’ve done wrong and take full accountability for it. It’s unacceptable in a Proteas environment and to let the team down is what hurts me the most.
“I’ve learned a lot from this and the other players I’m sure, have learned from it as well. We understand in sport that emotions run high and sometimes the frustration gets the better of you as it did for me, but like I said, it’s no excuse. I’ve taken full responsibility for it, I have apologized to the team and hopefully I can make it up to them and the people of South Africa soon.”
Markram came into the Tests with two back-to-back hundreds but had a largely forgettable series. He registered two ducks in the Pune Test and had scores of 5,39 in the Vizag Test.
