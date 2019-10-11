Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India vs South Africa | Muthusamy's Costly No-ball to Virat Kohli Hurts Proteas

Virat Kohli got a big reprieve soon after smashing his double ton as Senuran Muthusamy had him caught at slip for 208 but it turned out to be a no ball.

October 11, 2019
India vs South Africa | Muthusamy's Costly No-ball to Virat Kohli Hurts Proteas

Virat Kohli got a big reprieve soon after smashing his double ton as Senuran Muthusamy had him caught at slip for 208 but it turned out to be a no ball.

South Africa bowled 11 no balls but the surprising fact was that left-arm spinner Muthusamy bowled five of those. But this one would have certainly hurt him the most as an outside edge had finally carried to Faf du Plessis, who had taken a sharp catch.

Though Kohli had already hurt the Proteas by then, but he went on add another 46 runs and ended unbeaten on 254 as India declared at 601/5.

Rabada too bowled six no balls for South Africa.

Earlier, Kohli completed his double hundred and also reached 7000 runs in the process.

On the all-time list of most double tons by a player, Kohli’s 200 puts him joint at the fourth position, along with Jayawardene of Sri Lanka and Wally Hammond of England.

Another interesting stat that was thrown up after Kohli’s milestone, is that he is second on the list of batsmen with the highest frequency of scoring double tons (with the criteria being the batsman should have scored at least five double tons in his career). While Sir Donald Bradman is way ahead of the curve with a 200 every 6.67 innings, Kohli is second on the list, hitting 200 every 19.71 innings.

