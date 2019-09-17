Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India vs South Africa | Navdeep Saini is Hungry to Bowl Fast: Klusener

Former South African all-rounder Lance Klusener, who spent a lot of time with Delhi’s young cricketers in the last domestic season is not surprised by the rise of Navdeep Saini. Klusener is currently associated with the South African team as batting coach.

Cricketnext Staff |September 17, 2019, 2:49 PM IST
“I am so glad to see Navdeep Saini being recognized. You don’t see many in Indian cricket who can bowl at 150 kmph,” Klusener was quoted by Times of India.

Klusener recalled how the fast bowler worked on his fitness and always was eager to learn more.

“I think he has a wonderful action which is very clean and smooth. He is superbly fit as well. But while chatting with him, I realized he is hungry to bowl at 150 clicks and above,” he said.

Saini is making all the right noises and impressed in the T20I series against West Indies and then stayed on further to train with the squad.

However, he wants to keep at it, keep churning out the overs as he wants to play Test cricket for India.

“Our bowling unit in the Test format is very strong. When I was with the team (in West Indies) I realised that I’ll have to work harder to get into the side. Only by doing that I might get a chance,” Saini had told reporters after being excluded from the Test squad to take on South Africa.

