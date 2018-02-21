India vs South Africa: Never Seen Consistency Like Virat Kohli, Says Sourav Ganguly

Till now, Virat has mustered 870 runs from 13 innings on the tour, and has led by example. Not only that, he has been great in his role as skipper as well, as he propelled the Indian team to win the third Test, after losing the first two. And for that he has earned praise from every corner.
Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly thinks that Kohli is not only in great form but also on path for 'genuine greatness'. In a chat with India Today, Ganguly said, "Kohli is a flag bearer of Indian cricket. I have seen a lot of purple patches including mine, Dravid's and Sachin Tendulkar's. I genuinely believe that this is not just a purple patch for Kohli, this is genuine greatness."
In the recently concluded ODI series, Kohli ended as the highest run-getter (558), the highest-ever in a bilateral series. Ganguly lauded Kohli for his efforts. "I have seen MS Dhoni as captain, I have seen Rahul Dravid as captain but I have never seen anyone perform this consistently with the bat as captain as Kohli has," Ganguly further added.
Ganguly also feels that the the upcoming series' against Australia and England will define Kohli as captain.
"Kohli has done brilliantly. Overseas Test series wins will come - the only places he has captained India in full series are West Indies and South Africa.
"The next two series in Australia and England will define him as a captain. He has got the ability. The best thing he does as a captain is that he leads by example. Look at the hundreds he got against South Africa. For the two series against England and Australia, Kohli and the team needs to go early. Play a couple of side games before getting into the series," Ganguly added.
First Published: February 21, 2018, 4:59 PM IST