ICC WT20 WC QUALIFIER, 2019 Match 2, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 18 October, 2019

1ST INN

Hong Kong *

132/4 (17.3)

Hong Kong
v/s
Ireland
Ireland

Toss won by Hong Kong (decided to bat)

India vs South Africa: No Rain Predicted For Third Test at Ranchi

After registering victory in the first two Tests, Team India would be looking to make it 3-0 at Ranchi, against the South Africans.

Cricketnext Staff |October 18, 2019, 3:26 PM IST
India vs South Africa: No Rain Predicted For Third Test at Ranchi

After registering victory in the first two Tests, Team India would be looking to make it 3-0 at Ranchi, against the South Africans.

The weather at the JSCA stadium, according to the MeT department, will remain clear throughout the five days of the match. Though there will cloud cover for sure, that might make it easier for the bowlers to bowl.

With just 1500 tickets being sold for the third Test between India and South Africa, president of the Jharkhand State Cricket Association, Nafis Khan has said that the association will “think twice before hosting a Test match”.

There aren’t many takers for the longest format of the game, despite JSCA’s efforts, even after 5,000 complimentary tickets were distributed to security personnel and another 10,000 tickets to schools, clubs and academies.

The JSCA president, Nafis Khan, told The Indian Express: “Next time, maybe we have to think twice before hosting a Test match. At the same time, we can’t say no also. If the state associations start rejecting Test cricket, the purest form of the game would die. It’s very sad to see empty stands. We have to make certain changes to the Test format.”

With the JSCA getting Rs 1 crore from the BCCI for hosting the Test, the association might not incur any losses, but the president is likely to raise the issue of Test revival through pink ball cricket with Sourav Ganguly.

Earlier, Ganguly had said: “I always believe that’s (day/night Test) is the way forward in Test cricket. Games are being played before empty stands.”

