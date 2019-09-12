Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

5th Test: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

The Oval

12 Sep, 201915:30 IST

Match 1: BAN VS ZIM

upcoming
BAN BAN
ZIM ZIM

Mirpur

13 Sep, 201918:00 IST

Match 1: USA VS PNG

upcoming
USA USA
PNG PNG

Lauderhill, Florida

13 Sep, 201919:15 IST

Match 2: AFG VS ZIM

upcoming
AFG AFG
ZIM ZIM

Mirpur

14 Sep, 201918:00 IST

India vs South Africa | No Reason Why Rohit Can’t Succeed as Opener in Tests: Gilchrist

Former Australian cricketer Adam Gilchrist, who is no stranger to the opening slot, has also put his weight behind the Mumbaikar and expects him to come good when given a chance.

Cricketnext Staff |September 12, 2019, 12:04 PM IST
India vs South Africa | No Reason Why Rohit Can’t Succeed as Opener in Tests: Gilchrist

Recent failures by KL Rahul at the top of the batting order in Test cricket has led to many experts and former cricketers asking for him to be replaced by Rohit Sharma, one of India’s better batsmen in white ball cricket.

Former Australian cricketer Adam Gilchrist, who is no stranger to the opening slot, has also put his weight behind the Mumbaikar and expects him to come good when given a chance.

“When the Indian team is playing at home, Rohit can most definitely play as an opener. It might be more challenging when touring Australia, South Africa and England,” Gilchrist said.

“There is no reason why Rohit can’t be successful in Test cricket.”

“I love Rohit. We’ve played together for Deccan Chargers in the IPL. I think Rohit deceives people. By that I mean that since he is a laid back guy, people might think he is not working hard enough. In reality, he is world-class. If Rohit wants to be an opener, there is no reason why he cannot succeed."

“But it would take a change in his mindset, in his batting approach, particularly overseas. He’s got to want to do it, no one should force him.”

If picked as an opener, Rohit’s first test will come against South Africa who are touring India and will play three-Tests.

The selectors meet on Thursday in New Delhi to pick the Test squad for the upcoming home series against South Africa.

adam gilchristindia vs south africa 2019kl rahulrohit sharma

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 5th Test Test | Thu, 12 Sep, 2019

AUS v ENG
The Oval

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Fri, 13 Sep, 2019

ZIM v BAN
Mirpur

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Fri, 13 Sep, 2019

PNG v USA
Lauderhill, Florida

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Sat, 14 Sep, 2019

ZIM v AFG
Mirpur All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...