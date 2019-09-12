Recent failures by KL Rahul at the top of the batting order in Test cricket has led to many experts and former cricketers asking for him to be replaced by Rohit Sharma, one of India’s better batsmen in white ball cricket.
Former Australian cricketer Adam Gilchrist, who is no stranger to the opening slot, has also put his weight behind the Mumbaikar and expects him to come good when given a chance.
“When the Indian team is playing at home, Rohit can most definitely play as an opener. It might be more challenging when touring Australia, South Africa and England,” Gilchrist said.
“There is no reason why Rohit can’t be successful in Test cricket.”
“I love Rohit. We’ve played together for Deccan Chargers in the IPL. I think Rohit deceives people. By that I mean that since he is a laid back guy, people might think he is not working hard enough. In reality, he is world-class. If Rohit wants to be an opener, there is no reason why he cannot succeed."
“But it would take a change in his mindset, in his batting approach, particularly overseas. He’s got to want to do it, no one should force him.”
If picked as an opener, Rohit’s first test will come against South Africa who are touring India and will play three-Tests.
The selectors meet on Thursday in New Delhi to pick the Test squad for the upcoming home series against South Africa.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
India vs South Africa | No Reason Why Rohit Can’t Succeed as Opener in Tests: Gilchrist
Former Australian cricketer Adam Gilchrist, who is no stranger to the opening slot, has also put his weight behind the Mumbaikar and expects him to come good when given a chance.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 5th Test Test | Thu, 12 Sep, 2019
AUS v ENGThe Oval
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Fri, 13 Sep, 2019
ZIM v BANMirpur
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Fri, 13 Sep, 2019
PNG v USALauderhill, Florida
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Sat, 14 Sep, 2019
ZIM v AFGMirpur All Fixtures
Team Rankings