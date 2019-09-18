India vs South Africa | No Reason Why Rohit Can't Succeed as Test Opener: Rathour

Star India batsman Rohit Sharma has been exceptional in the limited-overs formats at the top of the order for the past few years, but hasn’t quite translated that form in Tests.
The inconsistency with the bat has seen him in and out of the Test team, and the 32-year-old hasn’t been able to seal his spot in the side. In 27 Tests, Rohit has scored 1585 runs at an average of a little below 40, which is in stark contrast with his numbers in the ODIs.
But all that might be about to change now, as Rohit has been roped in as an opener in Tests against the South Africans.
Picked in place of an out-of-favour KL Rahul, Rohit has the backing of quite a few stalwarts to finally cement his place in the side.
MSK Prasad and Adam Gilchrist have thrown their weight behind the swashbuckling batsman to fire as an opener in the longest format, and now newly-appointed batting coach Vikram Rathour has also tipped him to succeed at the top.
For Rathour, Rohit is 'too good a player' to not be playing in all three formats and backed him to do well as a Test opener in all conditions.
“Rohit is one of the greats of white-ball cricket but has had a start-stop Test career. He has been given another opportunity in the five-day format, this time as an opener in the upcoming series against South Africa.
“He is too good a player to not be playing in any game. That is what is everyone is thinking. He has done so well in white-ball cricket as an opener so there is no reason why he can't succeed as a Test opener provided he gets enough opportunities," Rathour said ahead of the second T20 against South Africa here on Monday adding that, "If he comes good, he will be a huge asset for the team."
Earlier, before the series started MSK Prasad had made it clear that Rohit will get a fair run at the top of the order, and if he comes out good, then it will be a huge boost for the Indian side.
"He has been opening in white-ball cricket for more than a decade. We feel he has the capability to bat up the order, we have seen that in white-ball cricket, and if he can do that in red-ball cricket, then nothing like it. We have a lot of practice matches coming up, which will be a boost to this side."
(With PTI Inputs)
