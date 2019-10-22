India vs South Africa | Not Just One or Two, Every Player Chipped In: Shastri
Following India's commanding performance in the three-Test series against South Africa which they won 3-0, head coach Ravi Shastri on Tuesday emphasized that it was a complete team effort and not just performance from certain individuals that helped them register their record 11th Test series win at home.
