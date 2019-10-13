Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Lunch

FREEDOM TROPHY, 2019 2nd Test, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 10 - 14 Oct, 2019

1ST INN

India

601/5 (156.3)

India
v/s
South Africa
South Africa*

275 (105.4)

South Africa trail by 252 runs, MIN. 63.0 Overs Left Today

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: IND VS SA

live
IND IND
SA SA

Pune MCAS

10 Oct, 201909:30 IST

3rd Test: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Ranchi

19 Oct, 201909:30 IST

Match 1: SCO VS SIN

upcoming
SCO SCO
SIN SIN

Dubai ICCA

18 Oct, 201911:30 IST

Match 2: HK VS IRE

upcoming
HK HK
IRE IRE

Abu Dhabi

18 Oct, 201915:40 IST

India vs South Africa | Opening Allows Rohit Sharma to Plan With Free Mind: Chappell

The former Australian cricketer writes that the change in position in batting for Rohit, helps clear any sort of clutter from his mind.

Cricketnext Staff |October 13, 2019, 11:01 AM IST
India vs South Africa | Opening Allows Rohit Sharma to Plan With Free Mind: Chappell

Rohit Sharma opening the batting in Test cricket has been a heavily discussed topic in the recent weeks.

Promoted to the top of the order in Visakhapatnam, Rohit responded with back to back centuries (176 & 127), crucial to India’s massive 203-run win, before Kagiso Rabada got the better of him in Pune for 14.

In his column for Cricinfo, Ian Chappell explains that moving Rohit up the order is the best possible thing to have happened for the player, and praised the selectors for taking this calculated gamble in favour of the batsman.

“As a one-day opener Rohit has established himself as the next most dangerous batsman to his team-mate Kohli. The move to opening means that he bats ahead of Kohli in Test matches, and this is crucial to revitalising his career in the longer format.

“There appeared to be two things holding Rohit back at Test level: he seemed unsure about what type of player he should be, and at times he seemed overawed by Kohli's glowing presence.”

The former Australian cricketer writes that the change in position helps clear any sort of clutter from his mind.

"The advantage to Rohit opening is, it paints for him a clear picture of how he should play. He obviously needs to be watchful at first, but there's also plenty of opportunity to score quickly with the field up. If he does get a start, it then means he's more at ease when facing spinners with some runs under his belt.

“This paid big dividends during his twin centuries in Vizag. He clouted an inordinate number of sixes in that Test. This is in sharp contrast to some Test innings I've seen him play down the order, where, early in his innings, he has committed hara-kiri in trying to establish his authority over the spinners,” Chappell noted.

Chappell also goes onto explain, with an example from Australia’s games against West Indies, that being overawed by the presence of Kohli boils down to the response to his appearance at the crease which is often enough to intimidate the best players. A lot of opposition players would find it hard to disagree.

“Rohit's predicament is one I've witnessed before. Whenever Viv Richards entered the arena, I felt Australia's chances of removing West Indies opener Gordon Greenidge improved. Greenidge was a very fine batsman - he probably never realised how good - but such was Richards' aura that Greenidge appeared to shrink in his presence.

“Batting Rohit ahead of Kohli affords him the opportunity to establish himself before the captain arrives at the crease. This, in turn, diminishes any adverse effect the crowd's infatuation with Kohli is likely to have on Rohit.

“If this move works, it will help not only India but also Test cricket, because, even though he's no longer a kid, Rohit still entertains the fans.”

ian chappellindia vs south africa 2019rohit sharmavirat kohli

Related stories

EXCLUSIVE | No Need to Worry About Rohit Sharma's Overseas Record Now: Anil Kumble
Cricketnext Staff | October 9, 2019, 8:18 AM IST

EXCLUSIVE | No Need to Worry About Rohit Sharma's Overseas Record Now: Anil Kumble

Rohit Sharma Reaches Career-Best 17th in ICC Test Rankings
Cricketnext Staff | October 7, 2019, 10:57 PM IST

Rohit Sharma Reaches Career-Best 17th in ICC Test Rankings

India vs South Africa | Have Been Prepared Mentally About Opening in Tests: Rohit Sharma
Cricketnext Staff | October 6, 2019, 4:42 PM IST

India vs South Africa | Have Been Prepared Mentally About Opening in Tests: Rohit Sharma

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Sat, 19 Oct, 2019

SA v IND
Ranchi

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019

SIN v SCO
Dubai ICCA

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019

IRE v HK
Abu Dhabi All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more