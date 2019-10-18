Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

ICC WT20 WC QUALIFIER, 2019 Match 2, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 18 October, 2019

1ST INN

Hong Kong *

94/3 (13.3)

Hong Kong
v/s
Ireland
Ireland

Toss won by Hong Kong (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

Match 2: HK VS IRE

live
HK HK
IRE IRE

Abu Dhabi

18 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Match 3: KEN VS NED

upcoming
KEN KEN
NED NED

Dubai ICCA

18 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Match 4: UAE VS OMA

upcoming
UAE UAE
OMA OMA

Abu Dhabi

18 Oct, 201921:00 IST

Match 5: BER VS PNG

upcoming
BER BER
PNG PNG

Dubai ICCA

19 Oct, 201911:30 IST

India vs South Africa | Pant & I Try to Point Out Each Other's Mistakes: Saha

The cut-throat competition for a place in India's playing XI has not affected Wriddhiman Saha's relationship with his understudy Rishabh Pant as the duo try to help each other with notes on glovework.

PTI |October 18, 2019, 4:40 PM IST
India vs South Africa | Pant & I Try to Point Out Each Other's Mistakes: Saha

Ranchi: The cut-throat competition for a place in India's playing XI has not affected Wriddhiman Saha's relationship with his understudy Rishabh Pant as the duo try to help each other with notes on glovework.

Saha was out of the Indian team for 20 months due to a shoulder surgery but his now back to his best as a keeper with some stunning catches in the recently concluded second Test against South Africa in Pune.

Six days short of his 35th birthday, the sprightly Saha is often seen helping Pant with keeping drills after his own training, something that has been directed by the team managed.

Ask him if he is mentoring Pant and the ever-reticent Saha replied in negative.

"There's nothing (mentoring) like that. We just discuss normally the way the wicketkeepers discuss. With Sridhar and Pant, we three jointly decide on how to go about our wicketkeeping on a particular type of wicket," he said.

The co-ordination and rapport between them helps it easier for them to work together.

"We always observe each other's wicket-keeping. We work hard in our practice sessions and have a good understanding and co-ordination among ourselves. We always try to point out each other's mistakes. It's been going well so far," he said.

Saha, was in fact seen minutely observing Virat Kohli bat, standing behind the skipper at the nets.

"I was just trying to have a feel of the bounce off the wicket. So I stood behind Kohli. It definitely helps."

While his keeping has been rated as the best in world cricket, even BCCI president-elect Sourav Ganguly has spoken about the need to improve on his batting averages.

"Whoever plays in the team wants to contribute. As a wicketkeeper, I look to get sometime in the middle and if I get time I try to build a partntership and score a fifty or so. Everyone tries like that. Sometime it works, sometime it does not," Saha said.

Saha pointed out that he has a century at the same venue in the only other Test JSCA International Stadium hosted -- a draw against Australia in March 2017.

Leading 2-0, Saha said, it's time to complete a whitewash against South Africa.

"I have good memory of the last match. I made 117 in the last match. I remember how I approached the innings. I also remember the Steve Smith incident. If you see we drew it last time. We are 2-0 up in the series so this time we will try to make it 3-0 this time," he concluded.

Wicketkeeping is a "thankless" job contrary to popular perception that anyone wearing a pair of gloves should catch every ball that comes his way, Saha said.

Wriddhiman, who has made a comeback to the Indian team after 20 months, was brilliant behind stumps in the Pune Test against South Africa, where he grabbed a couple of absolute stunners off Umesh Yadav's bowling.

This was apart from his sensational glovework while keeping up to slow bowlers Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin.

"It's tough everywhere. Wicketkeeping is a thankless job and people think that he should take all the ball since he's wearing a pair of gloves. It's not easy like that, especially on a track with uneven bounce and turn. We prepare according to the wicket," he said.

Asked about the acrobatic take down the leg-side off Umesh Yadav's bowling.

"Everyone wants to contribute to the team. He (Yadav) did very well in the first innings and created a lot of chances. Luckily, I was able to take the chances he created on the leg side. I always think of helping to the team's cause. It always feels good when you contribute to the team's winning cause."

Before the South Africa series, Saha last figured in the Cape Town Test way back in January 2018 and got side-lined after a shoulder injury.

"I was out for a long time because of injury. I got a chance only after performing in the domestic and India A matches. I always continued the same preparation for batting and wicketkeeping and finally got and opportunity. I'm really happy to have contributed to the team," Saha, who made a comeback in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20s earlier this year, said.

India vs South AfricaRishabh PantWriddhiman Saha

Related stories

India vs South Africa: Workhorse Umesh Yadav Performs at Every Opportunity
Karthik Lakshmanan | October 17, 2019, 4:13 PM IST

India vs South Africa: Workhorse Umesh Yadav Performs at Every Opportunity

India vs South Africa | Lungi Ngidi: Of Financial Struggles, Friendship With Rabada & 'Lungi Dance'
Cricketnext Staff | October 17, 2019, 12:34 PM IST

India vs South Africa | Lungi Ngidi: Of Financial Struggles, Friendship With Rabada & 'Lungi Dance'

India vs South Africa: A Lookback at Umesh Yadav’s Best Spells in Test Cricket
Cricketnext Staff | September 24, 2019, 9:20 PM IST

India vs South Africa: A Lookback at Umesh Yadav’s Best Spells in Test Cricket

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019

NED v KEN
Dubai ICCA

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019

OMA v UAE
Abu Dhabi

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 T20 | Sat, 19 Oct, 2019

PNG v BER
Dubai ICCA All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more