India vs South Africa: Perfect Platform For Youngsters to Build Confidence For WT20 - Dhawan

India opener Shikhar Dhawan on Saturday said the time is perfect for youngsters such as Washington Sundar & Deepak Chahar to build their confidence in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup next year.

PTI |September 21, 2019, 2:56 PM IST
Shikhar Dhawan reacts after hitting a boundary.(Image: ICC)

The senior player was speaking on the eve of the third T20 International against South Africa at the M Chaannaswamy Stadium here.

Both players have impressed in recent times with their performance and attitude.

"Washington is bowling really good, giving us the breakthroughs and also choking the batsmen. He has got very good control and variety as well.

"Even Deepak Chahar, he swings the ball both ways and at the same has pace as well. It is the perfect platform for them to perform and build the confidence for the T20 World Cup," Dhawan told reporters.

He said senior players like him are always open to helping the youngsters in the side.

"For senior players like us, say someone like Rishabh comes in to bat or Shreyas coming in, we make sure we do the communication with them and make sure they are comfortable and not nervous.

"We make them think what is needed at that particular moment," he said.

Dhawan added, That's what we do even when I am batting with Rohit or Virat, we keep discussing and that is very important. Communication is very, very important.

"Any time any youngster wants to discuss something with us, we are always there for them."

