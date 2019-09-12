India vs South Africa | Players Picking Brains of IPL Regulars De Kock, Miller: Van Der Dussen
South Africa vice-captain Rassie van der Dussen on Wednesday said that a new look South African team will be relying a lot on IPL regulars Quinton de Kock and David Miller to put up a competitive performance against formidable India in the T20 series beginning on Sunday.
India vs South Africa | Players Picking Brains of IPL Regulars De Kock, Miller: Van Der Dussen
South Africa vice-captain Rassie van der Dussen on Wednesday said that a new look South African team will be relying a lot on IPL regulars Quinton de Kock and David Miller to put up a competitive performance against formidable India in the T20 series beginning on Sunday.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | September 11, 2019, 7:43 PM IST
Team Management & Selectors Were Part of Decision on No. 4: Sanjay Bangar
Cricketnext Staff | September 6, 2019, 6:40 PM IST
Iyer and Pandey Good Options to Solve Middle-order Problems: Batting Coach Rathour
Cricketnext Staff | September 9, 2019, 11:59 AM IST
South African Team Attends High Commissioner's Dinner in Delhi
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 5th Test Test | Thu, 12 Sep, 2019
AUS v ENGThe Oval
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Fri, 13 Sep, 2019
ZIM v BANMirpur
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Fri, 13 Sep, 2019
PNG v USALauderhill, Florida
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Sat, 14 Sep, 2019
ZIM v AFGMirpur All Fixtures
Team Rankings