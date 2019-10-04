India vs South Africa | Playing County Cricket Has Helped Me Play Spin Better: Elgar
Opener Dean Elgar said he may have made his best hundred for South Africa on Friday in the first Test against India here and credited county cricket, including his battles with R Ashwin there, for making him a better batsman against quality spin.
India vs South Africa | Playing County Cricket Has Helped Me Play Spin Better: Elgar
Opener Dean Elgar said he may have made his best hundred for South Africa on Friday in the first Test against India here and credited county cricket, including his battles with R Ashwin there, for making him a better batsman against quality spin.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 10 October, 2019
SA v INDPune MCAS
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Sat, 19 October, 2019
SA v INDRanchi
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Sat, 05 Oct, 2019
HK v OMAKuala Lumpur KAO All Fixtures
Team Rankings