India vs South Africa: Predicted Playing XI For 2nd T20I in Mohali

India play South Africa in the second T20I of the series at Mohali on Wednesday, after the first one at Dharamsala got washed out due to rain. The match is scheduled for a 7PM start and the Men in Blue would like to begin the series with a win.

Cricketnext Staff |September 18, 2019, 11:57 AM IST
India would bank upon the services of all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who is making a comeback to the Indian side after the World Cup. Except for the that, there doesn't seem to be any possible change from the playing XI, from the side that played T20Is against the West Indies.

On the other hand, a young Proteas side led by Quinton de Kock, will look to leave behind their dismal performance in England in the World Cup and will look to come up with a new hope.

There are three new faces in the form of Temba Bavuma, Bjorn Fortuin and Anrich Nortje in the South Africa squad who would be eager to perform at the big stage.

Veteran all-rounder Chris Morris was not considered for selection, while the trio Aiden Markram, Theunis de Bruyn and Lungi Ngidi was also overlooked. In Kagiso Rabada, they have a bowler who can wreck havoc to any batting unit and turn the game on its head.

However, despite the lack of experience, they are expected to pose a greater challenge to India than the West Indies did last month.

The last time these two teams faced each other in the shortest format of the game was in 2018 when India had beaten the Proteas 2-1 in the three-match series played in South Africa.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (Captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini.

South Africa Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (c), Rassie van der Dussen (vc), Temba Bavuma, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi,

