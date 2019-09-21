Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

BAN TRI-NATION T20I SERIES, 2019 Match 6, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 21 September, 2019

2ND INN

Afghanistan

138/7 (20.0)

Afghanistan
v/s
Bangladesh
Bangladesh*

20/2 (5.4)

Bangladesh need 119 runs in 86 balls at 8.30 rpo

fixtures

All matches

Match 6: AFG VS BAN

live
AFG AFG
BAN BAN

Chattogram

21 Sep, 201918:00 IST

Final: BAN VS AFG

upcoming
BAN BAN
AFG AFG

Mirpur

24 Sep, 201918:00 IST

Match 5: AFG VS ZIM

live
AFG AFG
ZIM ZIM

Chattogram

20 Sep, 201918:00 IST

Final: TBC VS TBC

upcoming
TBC TBC
TBC TBC

Mirpur

24 Sep, 201918:00 IST

India vs South Africa: Predicted Playing XI For 3rd T20I in Bengaluru

India play South Africa in the third and final T20I of the series in Bengaluru on Sunday. India have a chance to pocket the series 2-0, but expect skipper Virat Kohli to bring in a few changes after having won the second encounter at Mohali.

Cricketnext Staff |September 21, 2019, 6:51 PM IST
Manish Pandey. (Pic: AFP)

India play South Africa in the third and final T20I of the series in Bengaluru on Sunday. India have a chance to pocket the series 2-0, but expect skipper Virat Kohli to bring in a few changes after having won the second encounter at Mohali.

Even though India look like a settled unit, Manish Pandey might just come into the fold, as he missed the second match, with the first one getting washed out. Also there could be changes in the bowling department, with the possibility of Rahul Chahar and Khaleel Ahmed getting a game.

On the other hand, South Africa, who are struggling to find form right from the World Cup have a difficult task at their hand. They would like to stick to the same playing XI and look to level the series.

The ploy of batting Temba Bavuma at No.3 worked for them well and. If at all, South Africa might look to rope in all-rounder Chris Morris, who was overlooked for the second T20I.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (Captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Manish Pandey, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Krunal Pandya.

South Africa Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (c), Rassie van der Dussen (vc), Temba Bavuma, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi,

india vs south africa 2019Predicted XI

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Final T20 | Tue, 24 September, 2019

AFG v BAN
Mirpur

ICC CWC 2019 | Final T20 | Tue, 24 September, 2019

TBC v TBC
Mirpur All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 India 8411 263
4 Australia 5471 261
5 South Africa 4407 259
see more