India vs South Africa: Predicted Playing XI For 3rd T20I in Bengaluru
India play South Africa in the third and final T20I of the series in Bengaluru on Sunday. India have a chance to pocket the series 2-0, but expect skipper Virat Kohli to bring in a few changes after having won the second encounter at Mohali.
India vs South Africa: Predicted Playing XI For 3rd T20I in Bengaluru
India play South Africa in the third and final T20I of the series in Bengaluru on Sunday. India have a chance to pocket the series 2-0, but expect skipper Virat Kohli to bring in a few changes after having won the second encounter at Mohali.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Final T20 | Tue, 24 September, 2019
AFG v BANMirpur
ICC CWC 2019 | Final T20 | Tue, 24 September, 2019
TBC v TBCMirpur All Fixtures
Team Rankings