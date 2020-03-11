Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India vs South Africa Predicted XI, First ODI: All Eyes on Pandya, Dhawan & Prithvi Shaw

Among the bowlers, India are expected to pick the likes of Navdeep Saini over a spinner as there is likely to be help for the seamers in Dharamsala.

Cricketnext Staff |March 11, 2020, 8:06 PM IST
India vs South Africa Predicted XI, First ODI: All Eyes on Pandya, Dhawan & Prithvi Shaw

With Rohit Sharma still not back in the squad, it is a chance for Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw to make their case for selection stronger at the top of the order.

The return of Hardik Pandya means the middle order also gets strengthened, allowing the likes of Manish Pandey and Shreyas Iyer some breathing space in pressure situations.

Ravindra Jadeja is expected to be the lone spinning option on a seamer-friendly Dharamsala track unless team management feels the urge to include Kuldeep Yadav in the team.

Mohammed Shami has been rested for the series after getting a blow on his shoulder in the second Test in New Zealand. Bhuvneshwar's return will give India good depth during the slog overs where Shardul THakur had seemed completely misfit.

Skipper Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri has spoken openly about ODIs being least of priority in a World T20 year. But his men can ill-afford to lose another series against an inexperienced South African side which is buoyed after crushing Australia 3-0 in their own den.

India: Virat Kohli (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini,

Hardik Pandyaindia vs south africa 2020virat kohli

