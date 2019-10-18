Team India after having won the series against South Africa 2-0, will look to go one step further and win the third Test too at Ranchi, beginning on October 19.
Skipper Virat Kohli and opener Rohit Sharma skipped the optional practice session but spinner Kuldeep Yadav looked to hone his batting skills ahead of India's third and final Test against South Africa on Thursday.
Kuldeep, who sat out of the first two Tests, made full use of the net session displaying some elegant cover drives in their afternoon practice which was also attended by Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, Mayank Agarwal and Ishant Sharma among others.
Earlier chief coach Ravi Shastri and bowling coach Bharat Arun had a close look at the pitch which wore a dry look, indicating that it would have something for the spinners.
So it won't be a surprise if India decide to include Kuldeep Yadav along with two other spinners and two fast bowlers.
India predicted XI: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami
South Africa predicted XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Temba Bavuma (vc), Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock (wk), Dean Elgar, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada.
India vs South Africa Predicted XI: India Likely to go With Kuldeep
