Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

ICC WT20 WC QUALIFIER, 2019 Match 2, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 18 October, 2019

1ST INN

Hong Kong *

132/4 (17.3)

Hong Kong
v/s
Ireland
Ireland

Toss won by Hong Kong (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

Match 2: HK VS IRE

live
HK HK
IRE IRE

Abu Dhabi

18 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Match 3: KEN VS NED

upcoming
KEN KEN
NED NED

Dubai ICCA

18 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Match 4: UAE VS OMA

upcoming
UAE UAE
OMA OMA

Abu Dhabi

18 Oct, 201921:00 IST

Match 5: BER VS PNG

upcoming
BER BER
PNG PNG

Dubai ICCA

19 Oct, 201911:30 IST

India vs South Africa Predicted XI: India Likely to go With Kuldeep

Team India after having won the series against South Africa 2-0, will look to go one step further and win the third Test too at Ranchi, beginning on October 19.

Cricketnext Staff |October 18, 2019, 1:09 PM IST
India vs South Africa Predicted XI: India Likely to go With Kuldeep

Team India after having won the series against South Africa 2-0, will look to go one step further and win the third Test too at Ranchi, beginning on October 19.

Skipper Virat Kohli and opener Rohit Sharma skipped the optional practice session but spinner Kuldeep Yadav looked to hone his batting skills ahead of India's third and final Test against South Africa on Thursday.

Kuldeep, who sat out of the first two Tests, made full use of the net session displaying some elegant cover drives in their afternoon practice which was also attended by Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, Mayank Agarwal and Ishant Sharma among others.

Earlier chief coach Ravi Shastri and bowling coach Bharat Arun had a close look at the pitch which wore a dry look, indicating that it would have something for the spinners.

So it won't be a surprise if India decide to include Kuldeep Yadav along with two other spinners and two fast bowlers.

India predicted XI: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami

South Africa predicted XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Temba Bavuma (vc), Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock (wk), Dean Elgar, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada.

india vs south africa 2019Predicted XI

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019

NED v KEN
Dubai ICCA

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019

OMA v UAE
Abu Dhabi

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 T20 | Sat, 19 Oct, 2019

PNG v BER
Dubai ICCA All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more