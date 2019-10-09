Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

SL IN PAK, 3 T20IS, 2019 3rd T20I, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 09 October, 2019

1ST INN

Sri Lanka *

30/2 (4.4)

Sri Lanka
v/s
Pakistan
Pakistan

Toss won by Sri Lanka (decided to bat)

India vs South Africa Predicted XI: Visitors Likely to Drop One Left-arm Spinner

Virat Kohli's men would be full of confidence after winning the first Test in Vizag by 203 runs.

Cricketnext Staff |October 9, 2019, 7:22 PM IST
India vs South Africa Predicted XI: Visitors Likely to Drop One Left-arm Spinner

Team India will aim wrap up the three-match Test series against South Africa in Pune in the second Test match. This is their first series in the home leg of the ICC World Test Championship.

Virat Kohli's men would be full of confidence after winning the first Test in Vizag by 203 runs.

India, with Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal at the top of the order and with the bowlers in fine form, will go into the Pune Test as favourites against South Africa led by Faf du Plessis.

India after their ruthless performance in the first Test are unlikely to make changes in their playing XI, while South Africa might drop one of their spinners to bring in Lungi Ngidi.

India (XI) Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Chesteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami.

South Africa predicted XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Temba Bavuma (vc), Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock (wk), Dean Elgar, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada.

india vs south africa 2019India vs South Africa Playing XIlungi ngidi

