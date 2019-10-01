Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India vs South Africa Predicted XI: Visitors to Go With Two Left-arm Spinners

Team India will aim to begin their home leg of the ICC World Test Championship on a high when they take on South Africa in the first Test of the three-match series beginning on Wednesday at the ACA-VDCA Stadium.

Cricketnext Staff |October 1, 2019, 4:04 PM IST
Virat Kohli's men would be full of confidence after they consolidated their position as the No.1 side with a 2-0 series whitewash in West Indies, which also saw them earn their first points in the WTC.

They would go into the series as undeniable favourites considering their enviable record at home since 2012-13. Ever since the West Indies series which saw legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar hang his boots, they've won each of their 10 series -- the joint highest by any team on their home soil.

However, the upcoming series against the Proteas will not be an easy one. The quality of the South African side, despite their inexperience, was visible in the T20I series which ended in a draw. And with the likes of Faf du Plessis coming into the line-up, the hosts can be rest assured to face a stiff competition from the Proteas.

India's playing XI has been announced but South Africa will announce their line-up only on the day of the Test.

South Africa predicted XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Temba Bavuma (vc), Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock (wk), Dean Elgar, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada.

