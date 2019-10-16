India vs South Africa | Pressure on Markram and De Bruyn as South Africa Ponder Changes for Ranchi
Faf du Plessis hinted at possible changes in the South African XI for the third and final Test in Ranchi, beginning on Saturday (October 19). By his own admission, a few of his players, especially batsmen, could do with a break.
October 15, 2019
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
