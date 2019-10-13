Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

Match 1: SCO VS SIN

upcoming
SCO SCO
SIN SIN

Dubai ICCA

18 Oct, 201911:30 IST

Match 2: HK VS IRE

upcoming
HK HK
IRE IRE

Abu Dhabi

18 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Match 3: KEN VS NED

upcoming
KEN KEN
NED NED

Dubai ICCA

18 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Match 4: UAE VS OMA

upcoming
UAE UAE
OMA OMA

Abu Dhabi

18 Oct, 201921:00 IST

India vs South Africa | Putting Team in Commanding Position is Only Goal: Virat Kohli

An outstanding first innings double century by Virat Kohli was crucial in setting up a massive record-breaking win in the second Test against South Africa.

Cricketnext Staff |October 13, 2019, 5:46 PM IST
India vs South Africa | Putting Team in Commanding Position is Only Goal: Virat Kohli

An outstanding first innings double century by Virat Kohli was crucial in setting up a massive record-breaking win in the second Test against South Africa in Pune. The Indian captain who put on a 178-run with his vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane explained that all through his only goal as captain is to put his side in a commanding position.

Kohli remained unbeaten on 254, and even though the thought of a triple century would likely have crossed his mind, the declaration on Day 2 was timed to perfection.

“The mindset is always to help the team and in that process, the big scores come. I think the moment you start thinking about the team, all the pressure goes away,” Kohli explained in the post-match presentation ceremony.

“I am at a stage in my career where I am happy to be playing the way I am and contributing for my team. Putting the team in a commanding position is the only goal.”

“It's been a natural progress to have a calm mindset over the years. I have a good understanding at that and hence the muted celebration.”

Speaking about the crucial partnership with his vice-captain, Kohli explained that Rahane helps him stay focused.

“I enjoy batting with Jinks (Rahane), he has a great mindset. We communicate and run well between the wickets. We are probably the most successful Indian pair and the only reason is both of us play for the team. We take a lot of pride in that. Having him at the other end, keeps you focused.”

The Indian team consolidated their position at the top of the points table of the World Test Championships with a second consecutive series win, and the skipper believes that it culminates from executing their plans well.

“The good thing is when we started, we were at number 7. The only way was up. We had laid down a few things and are all lucky to have this group of players.”

“In the last 3-4 years, it's amazing to see that hunger for all the guys to keep improving. Wriddhiman Saha was back to his best, coming into Vizag you could see he was nervous. Ashwin has stepped up beautifully and it’s the guys who are willing to work hard on those one or two percent things for the team that make the difference.”

“It's been nice and looking at the larger picture - the Test Championship, every game has even more value.”

With the series wrapped up, and in some style, India and Kohli move to Ranchi, the home of the skipper’s predecessor. Kohli promised to crank it up further as they look to complete an emphatic whitewash in the first series of the home season.

“We are not going to take the foot off the gas in the third Test. We are looking for a result and hopefully make it 3-0.

“No-one's going to relax at any stage and that is a guarantee.”

india vs south africa 2019Kohlisouth africa vs india 2019virat kohli

Related stories

India vs South Africa: Twitter Reacts to India's Record Breaking Series Win
Cricketnext Staff | October 13, 2019, 5:40 PM IST

India vs South Africa: Twitter Reacts to India's Record Breaking Series Win

India vs South Africa | I Owe Saha a Treat For His Stunning Catches: Umesh Yadav
Cricketnext Staff | October 13, 2019, 5:07 PM IST

India vs South Africa | I Owe Saha a Treat For His Stunning Catches: Umesh Yadav

Virat Kohli Third Cricketer to Slam Double Tons Against Six Nations
Cricketnext Staff | October 11, 2019, 9:17 PM IST

Virat Kohli Third Cricketer to Slam Double Tons Against Six Nations

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019

SIN v SCO
Dubai ICCA

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019

IRE v HK
Abu Dhabi

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019

NED v KEN
Dubai ICCA

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019

OMA v UAE
Abu Dhabi All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more