Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

FREEDOM TROPHY, 2019 2nd Test, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 10 - 14 Oct, 2019

1ST INN

India *

273/3 (85.1)

India
v/s
South Africa
South Africa

Toss won by India (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: IND VS SA

live
IND IND
SA SA

Pune MCAS

10 Oct, 201909:30 IST

3rd Test: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Ranchi

19 Oct, 201909:30 IST

2nd T20I: JER VS QAT

live
JER JER
QAT QAT

Pune MCAS

10 Oct, 201918:30 IST

3rd T20I: QAT VS JER

upcoming
QAT QAT
JER JER

Pune MCAS

11 Oct, 201910:30 IST

India vs South Africa | Rabada Tried to Sledge but I Was in My Zone: Pujara

Pujara made 58 off 112 deliveries. He hit nine fours and one six during his knock before being dismissed by Rabada.

PTI |October 10, 2019, 8:13 PM IST
Cheteshwar Pujara leaves the field after his dismissal (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

Pune: South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada did try to disturb Cheteshwar Pujara's concentration on the opening day of the second Test, but the tactic hardly bothered the senior India batsman as he was "in his own zone".

Rabada did say a few words to Pujara after dismissing him for 58, perhaps letting a bit of his frustration out as he was unlucky not to get him out on zero due to a dropped catch.

Asked what exactly Rabada said, Pujara replied: "I can't remember what he said. But he (Rabada) is someone who always likes to say something to the batsmen.

"As a batsman, I always know that he (Rabada) will try to disturb my concentration, not just him but any bowler, who passes a comment, so I try and avoid (listening to) what they say," said India's dependable No. 3.

"If you are in your zone, you hardly hear what they are trying to say as you are too much focussed on what you want to do as batsman. So when you are in your own zone, you miss out what they are saying, Pujara said avoiding any controversy.

Pujara made 58 off 112 deliveries. He hit nine fours and one six during his knock before being dismissed by Rabada.

Cheteshwar Pujaraindia vs south africa 2019kagiso rabada

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Sat, 19 October, 2019

SA v IND
Ranchi

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Fri, 11 Oct, 2019

JER v QAT
Pune MCAS All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more