India vs South Africa: Rahul Dropped, Gill Picked, Rohit Sharma to Open in South Africa Tests

The BCCI selectors on Thursday announced India squad for the home Test series against South Africa. For the Gandhi-Mandela Trophy the selection committee picked up youngster Shubman Gill in place of out-of-form opener KL Rahul. The Committee also picked the Board President’s XI team for a three-day warm-up game to be played in Vizianagaram from September 26th.

Cricketnext Staff |September 12, 2019, 5:13 PM IST
India vs South Africa: Rahul Dropped, Gill Picked, Rohit Sharma to Open in South Africa Tests

Shubman Gill got a maiden Test call up while out-of-form opener KL Rahul was axed from the India squad for the three-Test series against South Africa.

The absence of Umesh Yadav is the only other change in the 15-man squad from the one that won 2-0 in West Indies recently.

The BCCI confirmed that Rohit Sharma will open in the series, with Mayank Agarwal being the only other specialist opener. Rohit has never opened in Test cricket, but voices calling for him to be tried in that position have been growing in recent times. Rohit could not find a place in the XI for either of the two Tests in West Indies, with Hanuma Vihari sealing the middle-order spot.

 

Rohit will get a chance to get used to that position in the three-day warm up match for Board President's XI, for which he has been named captain.

Gill, meanwhile, has been knocking on the doors of selection for nearly a year. The 20-year-old averages 72.15 from 14 first-class matches. He recently became the youngest to score a double-ton for an Indian representative side when he slammed 204* against West Indies A in Tarouba.

Gill is currently leading India A in the four-day games against South Africa A, and scored 90 in the first innings of India's win. Gill has played two ODIs for India.

Rahul has paid the price for poor form and inability to convert starts. He managed just 101 runs in four innings of the West Indies tour. Rahul has not scored a half-century in 12 innings since his 149 against England in the last Test of the 2018 tour. That knock too came after a string of poor performances.

The first Tests starts on October 2 in Visakhapatnam before the series moves to Pune and Ranchi.

India’s squad for 3 Tests: Virat Kohli (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (Wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha (Wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill.

Board President’s XI: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Priyank Panchal, AR Easwaran, Karun Nair, Siddhesh Lad, KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Jalaj Saxena, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Avesh Khan, Ishan Porel, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav

 

(More to Follow)

