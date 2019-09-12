India vs South Africa: Rahul Dropped, Gill Picked, Rohit Sharma to Open in South Africa Tests
The BCCI selectors on Thursday announced India squad for the home Test series against South Africa. For the Gandhi-Mandela Trophy the selection committee picked up youngster Shubman Gill in place of out-of-form opener KL Rahul. The Committee also picked the Board President’s XI team for a three-day warm-up game to be played in Vizianagaram from September 26th.
