India vs South Africa: Rain Could Play Spoilsport in Pune During Second Test

After India registered a convincing win over South Africa by 203 runs in the first Test, the action now moves to the MCA Stadium in Pune from October 10th.
However, with heavy unseasonal rains predicted for Pune and the region around it, the Test match faces the very real possibility of being rained out during large periods over the scheduled five days.
On Day 1, although it is predicted to be sunny till around 10am, there are thunderstorms that are expected around 2pm, according to Accu Weather.
The weather prediction is largely the same for the first four days of the Test match, and only the fifth day is predicted to see a whole day of sunshine.
The news will come as a blow to the cricket loving fans in Pune, who were eagerly awaiting the second ever Test to be played at the venue. The only test match so far that the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium has hosted was back in February 2017, between India and Australia. Australia registered a whopping 333-run win in that match.
While the venue has been used previously during the IPL seasons of past, it has not seen much international cricket. The last ODI it hosted was between India and West Indies in October 2018.
Here’s hoping that the weather does not play spoilsport as it is predicted to during the second Test!
