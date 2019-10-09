Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

SL IN PAK, 3 T20IS, 2019 3rd T20I, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 09 October, 2019

2ND INN

Sri Lanka

147/7 (20.0)

Sri Lanka
v/s
Pakistan
Pakistan*

111/5 (17.5)

Pakistan need 37 runs in 13 balls at 17.07 rpo

fixtures

All matches

3rd T20I: SL VS PAK

live
SL SL
PAK PAK

Lahore

09 Oct, 201919:00 IST

2nd Test: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Pune MCAS

10 Oct, 201909:30 IST

Match 9: NED VS HK

upcoming
NED NED
HK HK

Pune MCAS

10 Oct, 201911:00 IST

Match 10: OMA VS NEP

upcoming
OMA OMA
NEP NEP

Pune MCAS

10 Oct, 201915:30 IST

India vs South Africa: Rain Could Play Spoilsport in Pune During Second Test

After India registered a convincing win over South Africa by 203 runs in the first Test, the action now moves to the MCA Stadium in Pune from October 10th.

Cricketnext Staff |October 9, 2019, 7:51 PM IST
India vs South Africa: Rain Could Play Spoilsport in Pune During Second Test

After India registered a convincing win over South Africa by 203 runs in the first Test, the action now moves to the MCA Stadium in Pune from October 10th.

However, with heavy unseasonal rains predicted for Pune and the region around it, the Test match faces the very real possibility of being rained out during large periods over the scheduled five days.

On Day 1, although it is predicted to be sunny till around 10am, there are thunderstorms that are expected around 2pm, according to Accu Weather.

The weather prediction is largely the same for the first four days of the Test match, and only the fifth day is predicted to see a whole day of sunshine.

The news will come as a blow to the cricket loving fans in Pune, who were eagerly awaiting the second ever Test to be played at the venue. The only test match so far that the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium has hosted was back in February 2017, between India and Australia. Australia registered a whopping 333-run win in that match.

While the venue has been used previously during the IPL seasons of past, it has not seen much international cricket. The last ODI it hosted was between India and West Indies in October 2018.

Here’s hoping that the weather does not play spoilsport as it is predicted to during the second Test!

india vs south africa 2019south africa vs india 2019venue recordsweather report

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 10 Oct, 2019

SA v IND
Pune MCAS

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 9 T20 | Thu, 10 Oct, 2019

HK v NED
Pune MCAS

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 10 T20 | Thu, 10 Oct, 2019

NEP v OMA
Pune MCAS All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more