India vs South Africa | Rain Washes Out First ODI at Dharamsala

CHAPPELL-HADLEE TROPHY, 2020 1st ODI, Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney, 13 March, 2020

2ND INN

Australia

258/7 (50.0)

Australia
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand*

0/0 (0.3)

New Zealand need 255 runs in 288 balls at 5.31 rpo
Innings Break

RANJI TROPHY 2019/20 Final, Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot, 09 - 13 Mar, 2020

1ST INN

Saurashtra

425 (171.5)

Saurashtra
v/s
Bengal
Bengal*

381 (161.0)

Bengal trail by 44 runs

fixtures

All matches

1st ODI: AUS VS NZ

live
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Sydney

13 Mar, 202009:00 IST

2nd ODI: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Sydney

15 Mar, 202005:00 IST

2nd ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Sydney

15 Mar, 202013:30 IST

3rd ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Kolkata

18 Mar, 202013:30 IST

Rain washed out the first one-day international between India and South Africa without a ball being bowled in Dharamsala on Thursday -- and the next two games could be held in empty stadiums because of the coronavirus pandemic.

AFP |March 12, 2020, 6:02 PM IST
Dharamsala: Rain washed out the first one-day international between India and South Africa without a ball being bowled in Dharamsala on Thursday -- and the next two games could be held in empty stadiums because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Morning rain over the Himalayan hill town forced a delay of the toss, and returned in the afternoon leaving umpires with no choice but to call the game off.

It is the second successive international to have been washed out at Dharamsala after a Twenty20 match between the same opponents was abandoned without a ball being bowled in September.

This three-match series has gone ahead despite the coronavirus outbreak that has prompted the cancellation of top sporting events across the globe.

But the next two matches in Lucknow on Sunday and Kolkata on March 18 could be played behind closed doors after the Indian government advised sports bodies to hold events in empty stadiums because of the pandemic.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India made no immediate announcement of its plans for the games.

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sun, 15 Mar, 2020

NZ v AUS
Sydney

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sun, 15 Mar, 2020

SA v IND
Sydney

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Wed, 18 Mar, 2020

SA v IND
Kolkata All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
