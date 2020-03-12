India vs South Africa | Rain Washes Out First ODI at Dharamsala
Rain washed out the first one-day international between India and South Africa without a ball being bowled in Dharamsala on Thursday -- and the next two games could be held in empty stadiums because of the coronavirus pandemic.
