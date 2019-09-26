Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

3rd T20I: IND VS SA

live
IND IND
SA SA

Bengaluru

22 Sep, 201919:00 IST

1st ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Dharamsala

12 Mar, 202014:00 IST

2nd ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Lucknow

15 Mar, 202014:00 IST

3rd ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Kolkata

18 Mar, 202014:00 IST

India vs South Africa: Ravi Shastri Vows to Back Rishabh Pant ‘To the Hilt’

Ravi Shastri also made it clear that it was his responsibility to “pull them up” if “someone goofs up”.

Cricketnext Staff |September 26, 2019, 12:25 PM IST
India vs South Africa: Ravi Shastri Vows to Back Rishabh Pant ‘To the Hilt’

There is no doubt about the talent wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant possesses, but his inconsistency and poor shot selection has raised a few eyebrows in recent times. In fact there are speculations that Wriddhiman Saha could be preferred over the 21-year-old in the Test series against South Africa.

However head coach Ravi Shastri thinks otherwise and said that the team management will back the “world-class player”.

"Pant is different, he is world-class and is a brutal match-winner. Very few around in the world game; I can’t pick five on my hands when it comes to white-ball cricket, T20 cricket. So the patience we will have with him is a lot."

“All your media reports and all the experts writing (but) Pant is in great space with this Indian team. Experts, they have a job, they can speak. Pant is a special kid and he has already done enough. And he is only going to learn. This team management will back him to the hilt," Shastri told Hindustan Times.

Shastri also made it clear that it was his responsibility to “pull them up” if “someone goofs up”.

“If someone goofs up, I have to pull them up. Am i there only to play tabla? But this guy is world-class, this guy can be destructive, can be a destroyer. And we will give him all the support that he needs to prosper in international cricket," he added.

Just before the start of the Test series, India lost its premier fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, to an injury. But for the coach it’s part of the game.

“Yes. He is world class as everyone knows. It is about player management, there are three formats that are being played; he is one guy who can play all three, so leading up to the next cycle you got to see where his value is at its maximum and what you got to do, and try and protect the player, you got to do that.

“That’s part and parcel of the game. It’s not that every time India play they will have their best team on the park because there are bound to be injuries and other factors. And you have seen what India is when it has the best team on the park.”

India vs South Africaindia vs south africa 2019Ravi ShastriRishabh Pant

Related stories

Yuvraj Singh Wants End to Criticism of Rishabh Pant, Calls on Virat Kohli to Help
Cricketnext Staff | September 24, 2019, 3:37 PM IST

Yuvraj Singh Wants End to Criticism of Rishabh Pant, Calls on Virat Kohli to Help

India vs South Africa: Going to Give Rohit Time at Top of the Order - Shastri
Cricketnext Staff | September 26, 2019, 11:57 AM IST

India vs South Africa: Going to Give Rohit Time at Top of the Order - Shastri

India vs South Africa | Sometimes Nothing is Automatic: Ravi Shastri On R Ashwin Selection
Cricketnext Staff | September 26, 2019, 12:18 PM IST

India vs South Africa | Sometimes Nothing is Automatic: Ravi Shastri On R Ashwin Selection

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Thu, 12 March, 2020

SA v IND
Dharamsala

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sun, 15 March, 2020

SA v IND
Lucknow

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Wed, 18 March, 2020

SA v IND
Kolkata All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 India 8411 263
4 Australia 5471 261
5 South Africa 4407 259
see more