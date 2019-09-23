Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

3rd T20I: IND VS SA

live
IND IND
SA SA

Bengaluru

22 Sep, 201919:00 IST

1st ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Dharamsala

14 Mar, 201914:00 IST

2nd ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Lucknow

17 Mar, 201914:00 IST

3rd ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Kolkata

20 Mar, 201914:00 IST

India vs South Africa | Rishabh Pant Should Drop Down From No.4 to Regain Form: VVS Laxman

Rishabh Pant's natural aggressive game is not working for him at the No.4 position, says Indian batting great VVS Laxman, who feels the youngster can regain his form by coming in lower down the order.

PTI |September 23, 2019, 12:41 PM IST
India vs South Africa | Rishabh Pant Should Drop Down From No.4 to Regain Form: VVS Laxman

New Delhi: Rishabh Pant's natural aggressive game is not working for him at the No.4 position, says Indian batting great VVS Laxman, who feels the youngster can regain his form by coming in lower down the order.

Pant's approach has been a topic of debate for some time. Even chief coach Ravi Shastri has stated that the youngster's shot-selection has been way off the mark on a few occasions.

Laxman said the solution to Pant's problems could be as simple as dropping down the order.

"The nature of Rishabh Pant's batting is that he plays aggressive shots...unfortunately at the international level he is not able to succeed at the number four position," Laxman said on 'Star Sports'.

"Pant should bat at number 5 and 6, where you have the license to go out and express yourself and at the moment he doesn't know the right method of scoring runs at number 4," he pointed out.

Laxman said the 21-year-old shouldn't be put under too much pressure as every player goes through rough patches at some point.

"Every player goes through this phase, his natural game is free flowing but suddenly he is not gaining the same results (which he did with Delhi franchise in the IPL)," Laxman said.

"He is trying to evolve and trying to add different dimensions to his game by rotating the strike that we saw in the previous match but unfortunately, his shot selection at the start of the innings has not been great," he added.

Laxman said Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya seem better options for the No.4 slot as of now.

"There are other people to bat at number 4 like Hardik Pandya and Shreyas Iyer who are experienced and could play at that spot," he said.

Defending Pant, Laxman said being called the iconic Mahendra Singh Dhoni's heir apparent has also put the wicketkeeper-batsman under pressure.

"He also has a lot of pressure as he is taking the place of MS Dhoni who has done a lot for Indian cricket, to get his confidence back the team management needs to let him go bat at number 5 or 6 and express himself," said Laxman.

india vs south africa 2019Rishabh Pantvvs laxman

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Thu, 12 March, 2020

SA v IND
Dharamsala

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sun, 15 March, 2020

SA v IND
Lucknow

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Wed, 18 March, 2020

SA v IND
Kolkata All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 India 8411 263
4 Australia 5471 261
5 South Africa 4407 259
see more