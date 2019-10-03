Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

FREEDOM TROPHY, 2019 1st Test, Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, 02 - 06 Oct, 2019

1ST INN

India

502/7 (136.0)

India
v/s
South Africa
South Africa*

39/3 (20.0)

South Africa trail by 463 runs

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: IND VS SA

live
IND IND
SA SA

Visakhapatnam YSR

02 Oct, 201909:30 IST

2nd Test: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Pune MCAS

10 Oct, 201909:30 IST

3rd Test: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Ranchi

19 Oct, 201909:30 IST

Match 6: SIN VS ZIM

live
SIN SIN
ZIM ZIM

Kuala Lumpur KAO

03 Oct, 201917:00 IST

India vs South Africa | Rishabh Pant Working on Improving Wicket-keeping Skills With Kiran More

When contacted, More confirmed the same, but said that it wasn't an official appointment from the BCCI, but rather a case of the two working on and off.

IANS |October 3, 2019, 4:37 PM IST
India vs South Africa | Rishabh Pant Working on Improving Wicket-keeping Skills With Kiran More

Critics like to see Rishabh Pant as a talented but careless youngster. But there is a lot that goes on behind the scenes which many aren't aware of. While some have called Team India's decision to pick Wriddhiman Saha over Rishabh Pant in the first Test against South Africa as a warning to the 21-year-old, the fact of the matter is that the youngster is already working on improving his keeping skills with former India stumper Kiran More.

Sources in the team management said that Pant is very hardworking and there isn't anything to read into the move of picking Saha over Pant apart from the fact that the team wants the youngster to fine-tune his keeping against the turning ball.

"There isn't anything to read into the move and the team feels that Pant just needs to fine-tune his keeping skills a bit when it comes to Indian conditions in red-ball cricket and that is why he has been working with More on those aspects," the source revealed.

When contacted, More confirmed the same, but said that it wasn't an official appointment from the BCCI, but rather a case of the two working on and off.

"We don't have a schedule, it is on and off and not official. We just share a good relation," he told IANS.

Unorthodox keepers and More go a long way as he was one of those pivotal in backing former India skipper MS Dhoni and the former chief selector feels that Pant has an enviable record.

"He is keeping really well and I see a lot of improvement. He has got 53 dismissals in 11 Test matches and that is almost 5 dismissals per game. Every day you play, every day you grow. He has come up really well. The basics are very important and he has been working on that," he pointed.

Asked about the specific areas that More has worked on with Pant, he said: "We have worked on his balance and his hand positioning because he has a terrific cricketing mind and picks things up very quickly. We have worked on small finer details. Hand and body positioning is very important and it takes time. With experience you learn."

While many believe that Pant's keeping is a work in progress, More begs to differ. "He has been playing for India for the last one and a half years. Everybody has their perception, but for me, he is ready. You can go through my record after 11 games, he has a fantastic record," he said.

india vs south africa 2019kiran moreRishabh PantWriddhiman Saha

Related stories

India vs South Africa | Surviving Initial Phase Was Important for Rohit Sharma: Wasim Jaffer
Cricketnext Staff | October 3, 2019, 9:36 AM IST

India vs South Africa | Surviving Initial Phase Was Important for Rohit Sharma: Wasim Jaffer

India vs South Africa | Opening the Batting Just Suits My Game: Rohit Sharma
Cricketnext Staff | October 2, 2019, 8:13 PM IST

India vs South Africa | Opening the Batting Just Suits My Game: Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma Donates Rs 25 Lakh to WWF & Ol Pejeta
Cricketnext Staff | October 1, 2019, 3:21 PM IST

Rohit Sharma Donates Rs 25 Lakh to WWF & Ol Pejeta

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 10 October, 2019

SA v IND
Pune MCAS

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Sat, 19 October, 2019

SA v IND
Ranchi

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Thu, 03 Oct, 2019

MEX v ARG
Kuala Lumpur KAO

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Thu, 03 Oct, 2019

URU v CHI
Kuala Lumpur KAO

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 T20 | Thu, 03 Oct, 2019

PER v COL
Kuala Lumpur KAO

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Thu, 03 Oct, 2019

CHI v BRA
Kuala Lumpur KAO

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 T20 | Thu, 03 Oct, 2019

URU v MEX
Kuala Lumpur KAO

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 T20 | Fri, 04 Oct, 2019

BRA v PER
Kuala Lumpur KAO

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 T20 | Fri, 04 Oct, 2019

COL v ARG
Kuala Lumpur KAO

ICC CWC 2019 | 5th T20I T20 | Fri, 04 Oct, 2019

VAN v MAL
Kuala Lumpur KAO All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 India 8411 263
4 Australia 5471 261
5 South Africa 4407 259
see more