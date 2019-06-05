Rohit Sharma and India got their ICC World Cup 2019 campaign off to a solid start against South Africa on Wednesday (June 5) in Southampton.
The Indian opener scored a sedate 144-ball 122 and helped his team chase down 228 in difficult batting conditions. After Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli fell early, Rohit took it upon himself to get the job done for India. The right-hander smashed 13 fours and two sixes during his stay in the middle.
With this century, Rohit now has 452 runs in nine World Cup encounters at an average of 64.57. Rohit also featured in the 2015 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in which he made 330 runs in eight games.
The Mumbai batsman didn't do well in the first two games against Pakistan and South Africa but was able to gain back some form against UAE, scoring 57. He smashed another fifty against Ireland but it was in the quarterfinal against Bangladesh where he brought his 'A' game.
Even in that encounter, Dhawan and Kohli fell early but Rohit stepped up and slammed 137 off 126 deliveries, studded with 14 fours and three maximums, to help India post 302 for 6 in their 50 overs. In response, Bangladesh were bundled out for 193.
India however failed to make it to the final as they lost to Australia in the semifinal.
India are looking to win their third World Cup and Rohit's form is going to be key to their chances.
India vs South Africa | Rohit Betters World Cup Record with Match-Winning Ton
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 10 ODI | Thu, 06 Jun, 2019
WI v AUSNottingham
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 11 ODI | Fri, 07 Jun, 2019
SL v PAKBristol
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 12 ODI | Sat, 08 Jun, 2019
BAN v ENGCardiff All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings