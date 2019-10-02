India vs South Africa: Rohit Hits Ton But Rain Washes Out Final Session at Vizag
Rohit Sharma scored a century in his first innings as a Test opener as India were 202-0 against South Africa before rain washed out the final session of Day 1 of the first Test in Vizag on Wednesday (October 2).
