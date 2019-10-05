Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India vs South Africa | Rohit Sharma Breaks 23-Year-Old Test Record Held by Wasim Akram

Sidhu had hit eight sixes in a Test, while Rohit smashed a whopping 13 maximums.

Cricketnext Staff |October 5, 2019, 4:22 PM IST
Rohit Sharma in action (AFP)

Rohit Sharma scored a brilliant 127 from 149 balls in the second innings of Visakhapatnam Test against South Africa, his second in the match, to become the only player to register hundreds in each innings of in debut Test as opener.

During his innings on Saturday, he surpassed Navjot Singh Sidhu’s record of hitting most sixes in a Test for India and also Wasim Akram's record of 12 sixes in a Test. Sidhu had hit eight sixes in a Test, while Rohit smashed a whopping 13 maximums.

rohit1

With this he holds the record for most sixes in a match, in all the formats for India.

Test: 13 v SA Vizag 2019/20

ODI: 16 v Aus Bengaluru 2013

T20I: 10 v SL Indore 2017

In a 28-match Test career, Rohit has 45 sixes in all, to go with 232 in ODIs and 109 in T20Is.

Not only that, Rohit became a part of history as this was only the fourth instance when three openers in a match scored over 150 runs – Rohit (176), Mayank Agarwal (215) & Dean Elgar (160).

