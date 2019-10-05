Rohit Sharma scored a brilliant 127 from 149 balls in the second innings of Visakhapatnam Test against South Africa, his second in the match, to become the only player to register hundreds in each innings of in debut Test as opener.
During his innings on Saturday, he surpassed Navjot Singh Sidhu’s record of hitting most sixes in a Test for India and also Wasim Akram's record of 12 sixes in a Test. Sidhu had hit eight sixes in a Test, while Rohit smashed a whopping 13 maximums.
With this he holds the record for most sixes in a match, in all the formats for India.
Test: 13 v SA Vizag 2019/20
ODI: 16 v Aus Bengaluru 2013
T20I: 10 v SL Indore 2017
In a 28-match Test career, Rohit has 45 sixes in all, to go with 232 in ODIs and 109 in T20Is.
Not only that, Rohit became a part of history as this was only the fourth instance when three openers in a match scored over 150 runs – Rohit (176), Mayank Agarwal (215) & Dean Elgar (160).
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
India vs South Africa | Rohit Sharma Breaks 23-Year-Old Test Record Held by Wasim Akram
Sidhu had hit eight sixes in a Test, while Rohit smashed a whopping 13 maximums.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 10 October, 2019
SA v INDPune MCAS
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Sat, 19 October, 2019
SA v INDRanchi
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sat, 05 Oct, 2019
SL v PAKLahore
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 T20 | Sun, 06 Oct, 2019
IRE v OMAKuala Lumpur KAO
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Sun, 06 Oct, 2019
HK v NEPKuala Lumpur KAO
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 T20 | Mon, 07 Oct, 2019
NEP v NEDKuala Lumpur KAO
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 T20 | Mon, 07 Oct, 2019
IRE v HKKuala Lumpur KAO
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Mon, 07 Oct, 2019
SL v PAKLahore
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 T20 | Wed, 09 Oct, 2019
NEP v IRELahore
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 8 T20 | Wed, 09 Oct, 2019
NED v OMALahore All Fixtures
Team Rankings