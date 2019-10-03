India vs South Africa | Rohit Sharma Equals Rahul Dravid's Test Record
Newly promoted Test opener Rohit Sharma has taken to the role like fish takes to water and hit a majestic 176 in the first innings of the first Test against South Africa. In the process, he equalled former India captain and batting great Rahul Dravid's record of most number of consecutive fifty-plus scores in Tests at home.
India vs South Africa | Rohit Sharma Equals Rahul Dravid's Test Record
Newly promoted Test opener Rohit Sharma has taken to the role like fish takes to water and hit a majestic 176 in the first innings of the first Test against South Africa. In the process, he equalled former India captain and batting great Rahul Dravid's record of most number of consecutive fifty-plus scores in Tests at home.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 10 October, 2019
SA v INDPune MCAS
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Sat, 19 October, 2019
SA v INDRanchi
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 T20 | Thu, 03 Oct, 2019
ZIM v SINKuala Lumpur KAO
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Thu, 03 Oct, 2019
MEX v ARGKuala Lumpur KAO
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Thu, 03 Oct, 2019
URU v CHIKuala Lumpur KAO
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 T20 | Thu, 03 Oct, 2019
PER v COLKuala Lumpur KAO
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Thu, 03 Oct, 2019
CHI v BRAKuala Lumpur KAO
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 T20 | Thu, 03 Oct, 2019
URU v MEXKuala Lumpur KAO
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 T20 | Fri, 04 Oct, 2019
BRA v PERKuala Lumpur KAO
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 T20 | Fri, 04 Oct, 2019
COL v ARGKuala Lumpur KAO All Fixtures
Team Rankings